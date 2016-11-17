RS disrupted, LS adjourned till tomorrow over demonetisation

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow following an uproar in the house over the issue of demonetisation. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned till 2:00 p.m.



Both Houses of Parliament had a rocky start to the Winter Session today as the government and the opposition again locked horns over a move to scrap Rs. 500 and 1,000 currency notes that has triggered chaos and confusion across the nation.



Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the Chair accept the adjournment motion. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anant Kumar said the government is ready for a debate but it should be done under Rule 193.



Rule 193 says, "Any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised: -Provided that the notice shall be accompanied by an explanatory note stating reasons for raising discussion on the matter in question: -Provided further that the notice shall be supported by the signatures of at least two other members."



The debate on demonetisation was kicked off on the first day of the session in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



