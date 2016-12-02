Rs 76,000 crore proposal announced at Odisha conclave

It’s raining investment proposals in Odisha as the three-day ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave to showcase investment opportunities in the state started here on Thursday. On the very first day of the conclave, the investment announcements were in the vicinity of Rs 76,000 crore.



While the State Bank of India spelt out its plans to invest around Rs 53,000 crore in the state, mining conglomerate Vedanta spoke about its intent to inject Rs 20,000 crore ($2.93 billion) over three years to expand aluminium capacity, diversified group ITC announced Rs 800 crore investment in the food processing and hospitality sectors, the Aditya Birla Group said it would put in Rs 4,000 crore and set up apparel unit, and the Adani Group stated its aim to increase investment in Odisha by about Rs 3,000 crore ($438.87 million) for a total of Rs 15,000 crore.



Others to join the investment announcement race were Tata Steel, Sajjan Jindal, Shahi Exports and many others.



But how much of it wo­uld actualise on the ground would be anybody’s guess. Of all the mega announcements, say experts only 10 per cent of the investment takes place as most of it is announced for an undisclosed period of time.



As part of the conclave, Odisha chief minister Nav­e­en Patnaik inaugurated Tata Steel’s 55,000 tones per annum ferro-chrome plant in the Gopalpur Industrial Park of Ganjam district on Wednesday and on Thursday laid foundation stone for the Aditya Birla Retail and Fashion’s apparel manufacturing unit.



SBI chairman and managing director Arundhati Bhattacharya announced the bank’s plans to invest Rs 53,000 crore in the state over an undisclosed period and work on infrastructure development in the east coast corridor with big investors. She said the plan is to work with the industry and create a digital economy in the state. SBI also unveiled an e-payment mode for devotees at the Jagannath temple to deal with the cash crunch post-demonetisation.



Without providing any timeline, Gautam Adani sa­id his group would incre­ase its investments by about Rs 3,000 crore ($438.87 mi­llion) for a total of Rs 15,000 crore. The group has drawn up a plan to ramp up cargo handling capacity of its deep draught Dhamra port to 300 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). At present, the port can handle 25 million tonnes cargo at two berths and is working to expand their capacities to 100 mtpa under its second phase of expansion.



Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, said the mining conglomerate would invest Rs 15,000-20,000 crore ($2.93 billion) over three years to expand its alumina and aluminium producing capacity. The company plans to expand the capacity of Lanjigarh alumina refinery to 5 million tonnes from 2 million tonnes and double the capacity of Jharsuguda aluminium smelter to 2 million tonnes. Both the plants are located in Odisha. Work on the Vedanta University, being set up in Puri by the company, is underway.



According to an ITC statement, it will set up an integrated consumer goods facility and a 110-room 5-star hotel in Bhubaneswar under its WelcomHotel br­a­nd at an investment of Rs 800 crore. The 700,000 sq ft consumer goods manufacturing unit is being built in Khordha district.



The AB group said the Bhubaneswar unit, it’s first manufacturing facility outside Bangalore, would have the capacity to produce 2.5 million pieces a year and create 1,600 jobs, most of which would go to women.



