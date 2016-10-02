Rs 65,250 crore declared under IDS; Govt calls it a success

The hunt for illicit money has yielded Rs 65,250 crore in undisclosed income which some experts termed a small fraction of total black money running in the economy while a few others calling it a success.



As many as 64,275 declarations were made during the four-month voluntary compliance window that expired on September 30. This works out to average disclosure of Rs 1 crore by each declarant. With declarants required to pay 45 per cent as tax and penalty on their hidden income, government coffer will get Rs 30,000 crore.



"Whether it (declarations made on hidden wealth) is good enough or not should be judged in the light of hundreds of billions of black money in the system. Given the earlier estimates of black money, it is a peanut. If black money is elephant, the money declared is a white rabbit. So to my mind if the scheme was designed to actually unearth black money then it has clearly miserably failed," said a New Delhi-based tax consultant who did not wish to be named.



Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors LLP, however, seemed to differ from him.



"Overall, the Rs 65,000 crore which has been declared would now come in the main stream. It is a good step. It is a huge success," he said.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the figures may go up as soon as all the declarations, filed online and manually, are compiled. He added that tax collected from IDS-2016 will go into the Consolidated Fund of India and will be used for larger welfare of people.



Prime minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of tax authorities and appreciated those who made voluntary disclosure.



"I compliment all those who chose to be tax compliant in IDS-2016. This is a great contribution towards transparency & growth of the economy," PM Modi tweeted after the disclosure figures were made public.



The tax authorities had adopted carrot and stick policy to make people declare their undisclosed income carrying out surveys across the country while also appealing them to take benefit of the scheme to avoid strict punishment later. They sent notices to about 700,000 notices to suspected tax evaders to come clean. None other than prime minister Narendra Modi himself repeatedly warned of strict consequences if found guilty after the one-time scheme was over.



"This was a scheme for which a lot of effort was put by government machinery. To that extent it was a clear demonstration of a concerted effort," said Rahul Garg, national tax leader at global consultancy PwC.



The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) had came out with a series of clarifications about IDS in the form of FAQs and publicised it through media campaign to make it a success. Any why not. PM Modi had made the black money a biggest election plank during the last general Election.



Last year, the government had come out with a similar scheme to unearth black money stashed abroad. In this 90-day compliance scheme, taxpayers had declared a total of Rs 4,147 crore of undisclosed wealth bringing Rs 2,500 crore to the government kitty. This was also much below the expectations given earlier projections of hundreds of billions of dollars kept in tax heavens by Indians.



Meanwhile, tax experts compared the collections under IDS with Voluntary Disclosure of Income Scheme (VDIS) of 1997 and said the collections made in the current scheme was not impressive. Under VDIS, a total of Rs 9,760 crore of tax had been collected on a disclosure of Rs 33,300 crore.



Finance minister Jaitley though made a distinction between the two and said IDS was not an amnesty scheme like the one in 1997.



Concurred Kanabar said, "The two schemes are different. The rate of tax in the IDS-16 was 45 per cent while in case of the earlier scheme the percentage was lower. The two schemes are not comparable."



