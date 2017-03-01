Rs 55K cr MSME loans may turn into NPAs

A total of `54,799 crore of outstanding bank loans given to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are at risk of turning bad, says TransUnion Cibil, a leading credit bureau.



Currently, the Indian MSME credit portfolio is estimated at Rs 12 lakh crore. The non-performing asset ratio (NPA) for MSMEs has increased continuously over the last few years to reach 8.7 per cent as on March 2016 and is expected to rise to 9.8 per cent as on March 2017.



Banks and credit institutions have been showing a keen interest in the sector due to which credit lending has increased by 11 per cent last year. The study showed that banks lending has shifted to riskier grade MSMEs (grade/ranking ranging from 6 to 10) while lending to MSMEs with a better credit score of 1-2 have been falling.



TransUnion Cibil on Tuesday launched its CIBIL MSME Rank (CMR), a credit risk ranking for 2.1 million MSMEs.



The CMR uses machine learning algorithms to predict the probability of an MSME becoming NPA in the next 12 months. CMR provides a ranking to the MSME based on its credit history data on a scale of 1 to 10, CMR1 being the least risky MSME and CMR10 being the most risky MSME.



The higher the CMR, the higher the risk of NPA associated with the MSME. As per the latest risk assessment, MSMEs falling in the highest risk bracket ranging from CMR 7 to 10 on a scale of 10 had a credit outstanding of Rs 54,799 crore, which is at the risk of defaults.



However, the good news is that banks can bring down this risk by shifting their lending to better rated customers and introducing caveats in the loan contracts.



Speaking at the launch of CMR, Satish Pillai, managing director and chief executive officer of TransUnion CIBIL said, “Unlike retail term loans such as a home loan for 20 years or a car loan that has a tenure of 5 years, loans given to MSMEs are given for one year. So banks can put in caveats while lending to them. Banks should also shift to better grade MSMEs to make their portfolios less risky.”



Pillai also added that “Availability of credit to MSMEs is the lifeblood of our economy, but the sector is facing an ongoing challenge of rising NPAs. We believe resolving information asymmetry will be a contributor to making objective credit decisions while ensuring a wider and faster access to funds for MSMEs. We considered all the requirements of a Basel compliant model while developing CMR. It is trained on over 7 years of through-the-cycle credit history data and is developed specifically for MSMEs, which are classified based on aggregate exposure between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore.”



