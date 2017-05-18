LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Rs 2.6L cr of bank credit may slip in 12-18 months: Report

By FC Bureau May 18 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday the banking system has Rs 7.7 lakh crore of unrecognised stressed loans in corporate and SME sector and expects around 35 per cent of them to slip into the NPA category in the next 12-18 months.

“Indian banks are sitting on unrecognised stressed loans worth Rs 7.7 lakh crore. We estimate that potentially Rs 2.6 lakh crore of corporate and SME loans, which is 3.2 per cent of total bank credit, will be recognised as stressed loans by fiscal 2019,” the rating agency said in a webinar here on Wednesday.

It pegs stressed corporate and SME debt at 22 per cent of total bank credit. The recognised stressed corporate and SME loans in the system currently stand at around 12 per cent of total bank credit.

The agency said the total unrecognised stressed book that banks are sitting on, around 1.8 per cent is to stressed public sector units, around 2 per cent of it either enjoys some group support and could flow to joint lender forum or would be subject to asset sale, around 2.9 per cent could be the addition to the restructured book from infrastructure projects.

It said the sectors which have the highest unrecognised stressed exposure include infrastructure, power, telecom and real estate among a few other sectors. “While the iron and steel sector has seen lot of stress recognition in the asset quality review exercise conducted by the Reserve Bank in the last fiscal, provisioning continues to remain inadequate considering higher loss given default estimates,” it said.

India Ratings said that the impaired assets will peak at 12.5-13 per cent by fiscal 2019.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Power play
    Global powers must recognise that nuclear commerce is a two-way trade

    India is well within its rights to pursue an independent nuclear power policy for both civilian use and military establishment if the global powers co

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Freedom Files: The kashmir intrigue

An empire which is toppled by its enemies can rise ...

M S Swaminathan

Green revolution@50

The green revolution was a transformational event changing our agricultural ...

Zehra Naqvi

One idea at a time, please

Here’s an interesting anecdote from Warren Buffet’s life. Buffet’s personal ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter