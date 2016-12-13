The Rs 245 crore mystery

In an interesting twist to the story behind how new bank notes worth Rs 245 crore have made their way to fly-by-night operators since the November 8 demonetisation announcement, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), the largest national trade union centre of bank employees in India, has alleged foul play. It claimed that crime is taking place at currency chest levels in connivance with bureaucrats, bankers and others holding high positions.



It defended junior and middle-ranked bank staff, saying it was simply impossible for cashiers and managers to do financial bungling of the magnitude that have come to the light after demonetisation. Vipin Jain, founder and MD of LogiCash (a cash in transit company), explained how the system works. “The money from the central bank’s printing press travels to the RBI currency chest and from there the RBI itself transfers it to a bank's currency chest.



When the bank is transferring it from its chest to its branch, the money is escorted by its own staff. A cash in transit company cannot part with this money. Similarly when we are asked to load the money in any ATM, I will withdraw from the bank's currency chest and I will load it into its ATM and I will have to update on the switch. So here too, there can be no fraud.”



No one can say for sure where the offence taking pl­a­ce. Given the scale and size of the seizures across the country, the Intelligence Bureau is keeping a close vigil on as many as 500 bank branches across the country, following reports of rampant money laundering with the connivance of bank officials.



A confidential report has been submitted to the prime minister’s office and the finance and home ministries.



Sources said prime minister Narendra Modi is likely to disclose the findings of this report to the public and the government is working on an action plan to tackle the violations of money laundering rules.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, AIBEA VP Vishwas Utagi said new notes are disappearing from the channels of private banks and currency chests of RBI and nationalised banks.



A senior official of a top nationalised bank said, “If you notice carefully, all these heists have taken place at private banks and not in nationalised banks. We have been fulfilling the requirem­ents of all our customers. We have put system-level che­cks and balances to prevent such dubious transactions.”



He added: “Cash is supp­l­ied by RBI, which goes stra­ight to the currency chest of a bank and the respective bank’s chest is operated only by its officials. There is no way that cash from any currency chest can disappear without the knowledge of the bank’s staff. If cash disa­ppears from a cash van, then it means it didn’t reach the bank’s chest, which is not the case in any of these incidents. Bank officials of private banks are involved in all these suspicious transactions,” the official alleged.



In a related development, private lender Axis Bank as part of enhanced due diligence exercise, temporarily suspended transactions of some bullion traders.



Axis Bank in an emailed response to Financial Chro­nicle said, “We have temporarily suspended transactions in a few current accounts as a part of a larger enhanced due diligence exercise being conducted on transactions post-demonetisation. Some of the accounts in which enhanced due diligence is being conducted belong to bullion dealers.”



“A team of senior bank officials is presently looking into every aspect of KYC/ AML for all the accounts and transactions handled by the bank in the post-demonetisation period. KPMG has also been involved in this process. The bank has a zero tolerance policy for any violations to the laid down nor­ms. We expect to complete the enhanced due diligence process over the next few days,” it said.



The bank has suspended 19 officials allegedly invol­ved in illegal activity after demonetisation, PTI said.



Last week, ED arrested two Axis Bank managers and seized 3 kg gold bars in connection with its money-laundering probe in a racket of illegally converting old notes in connivance with banking authorities.



The agency's probe till now, after it registered a criminal complaint under PMLA on November 30, fou­nd that huge monies were transferred through RTGS transfers to some shell companies, including a case where the director of such a firm was a “petty labourer.”



The agency identified the two managers as Shobit Sin­ha and Vineet Gupta, working at Axis bank's Kashmere Gate branch and said they were arrested late on Sunday under PMLA provisions.



Meanwhile, scotching rumours, the Reserve Bank of India on Monday clarified that it has not initiated any action to cancel the banking licence of Axis Bank in the wake of certain allegations about serious irregularities in transactions relating to deposit/exchange of specified bank notes in a few branches of the bank.



The clarification comes in the wake of rumours in a segment of media reports that the bank was likely to lose its banking licence. Refuting the reports in a clarification to BSE, Axis Bank said, “We strongly deny the contents of the said article and we reiterate that the bank has strong systems and controls as per the norms prescribed by RBI.”



