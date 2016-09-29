Rs 2,091cr festival bonanza for 12 lakh railway staff

It is bonus bonanza for about 12 lakh railway employees ahead for the festive season. The Union cabinet has approved to pay 78-days pay as productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to non-gazetted railway staffers for fiscal 2015-16. This entails a total fund outgo of Rs 2,091 crore for the national transporter.



"Payment of PLB would result in motivating a large number of railway employees to improve the performance of the railways and enhance the productivity levels further besides maintaining industrial peace," an official statement said after the cabinet meeting.



The bonus would be paid to eligible railway employees before Dussehra, adding to the festive cheer among them. Railway employees have been given g 78-day wage, as bonus to its employees for the last five consecutive years since FY12.



The railway employees union welcomed the decision and termed it as progressive. "The 78-day wage as bonus means eligible employees will get about Rs 18,000. This is double the amount of what they got last year. We welcome the decision," National Federation of Indian Railwaymen general secretary M. Raghavaiah said.



