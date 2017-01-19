Rs 10,000 crore incentive for electronics manufacturing

The government on Wed­nesday gave a big push to electronics manufacturing in the country by approving a new and modified Rs 10,000 crore incentive scheme.



It also approved a package for supporting the micro and small enterprises, which entails augmenting the corpus of Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for such ventures and doubling the coverage of loans under the credit guarantee scheme.



The cabinet that met with a heavy agenda on We­d­nesday approved the policy decisions. In all, the cabinet cleared 16 proposals, including several MoUs for cooperation in the field of farm, maritime and allied sectors.



With respect of the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) to further incentivise investments in electronic sector, the government capped subsidy Rs 10,000 crore and also shortened the application window by about 18 months to December 31, 2018.



The previous amendment in MSIPS in August 2015 had extended the scheme till July 27, 2020.



The finance ministry had earlier raised concerns abo­ut the scheme because of lack of clarity about the subsidy payout, delaying a slew of investment proposals.



“We have today amended MSIPS scheme…Incentives of Rs 10,000 crore have been allowed. If investment is mo­re than of $1 billion, then a high-powered committee pr­e­sided over by the cabinet se­c­retary will approve it," law and IT minister Ravi Sha­nkar Prasad told reporters after the cabinet meeting.



Under the scheme, the incentives will be available for investments made within 5 years from the date of approval of the project. A unit receiving such benefits under the scheme will provide an undertaking to remain in commercial production for at least 3 years.



However, the government has decided to give approval in time-bound manner to applicants which will be “within 120 days of submission of the complete application”.



The cabinet also gave post-facto approval to a package for supporting the micro and small enterprises. Under the package, the corpus of the Credit Guarantee Trust Fund has been enhanced from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, which will be fully funded by the government. Moreover, coverage of the loans under the credit guarantee scheme has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.



On the package for micro and small enterprises, an official statement said, “Augmentation of the corpus wo­uld facilitate larger flow of cr­e­dit to micro and small enterprises. This in turn, wo­uld lead to increased output and employment and thereby promote equity and inclusiveness. As the scheme provides credit without collateral and third-party guarantee, the startups would be encouraged to set up enterprises based on innovation and new ideas. Every operation is online and therefore, the system ensures public accountability,”



In other decisions, the cabinet approved the repealing of redundant laws by introducing the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017. This would enable the government to repeal 105 Acts.



The government identified a list of 422 central Acts for abolition but 73 minist­ries/departments have agr­eed to repeal 105 Acts and disagreed to repeal about 139 Acts. Most of these Acts are from the British era and have lost relevance.



The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA), which also met on Wednesday, delegated powers to a select group of ministers that include finance minister Arun Jaitley to decide on modalities of stake sale in PSUs. Once the cabinet approves disinvestment in a public sector undertaking, the group that includes the finance minister, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and the administrative minister concerned, will take over decision making on a range of issues – from date of stake sale, price band and tranches.



“The CCEA has given its approval to an alternative mechanism, which would decide on the quantum of disinvestment in a particular central public sector undertaking on a case to case basis subject to the government retaining 51 per cent equity and management control," an official statement said.



he government has set a target of Rs 56,500 crore from public sector undertakings disinvestment in FY17. Of this Rs 36,500 crore is to come from minority stake sale and Rs 28,000 crore strategic sale of PSUs.



