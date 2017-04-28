Roy pledges to pay Rs 1,500 cr by June 15

Sahara chief Subrata Roy on Thursday escaped from being sent to jail again as the Supreme Court accepted his undertaking to make an initial payment of Rs 1,500 crore by June15 and another Rs 552 crore by July 15.



A three-judge bench of justices Dipak Misra, Ranjan Gogoi and AK Sikri, however, warned Roy, who was present in the court, that he would have to go to Tihar jail if the post-dated cheque issued for Rs. 1,500 is not realised on the due date.



The apex court took note of the affidavit and a personal undertaking of Roy, who stood right behind his lawyer Kapil Sibal, that he would pay Rs 1,500 crore on or before June 15 and Rs 552.22 crore exactly a month thereafter and said, “If the cheque is not encashed, the contemnor will straightaway go to jail.”



The bench asked Roy “Do you intend to pay the money?” The Sahara chief stood up and said, “I am trying my best.”



On his short reply, the bench once again said, “We are warning you, if the cheques are not cleared and amount is not coming frequently, we will be compelled to send you to Tihar jail straightaway from here.”



The bench posted the matter for further hearing on June 19 when it will be known whether the amount has been realised in favour of Sebi-Sahara repayment account or not.



With Sahara failing to deposit Rs 5,100 crore, the Supreme Court on April 17 appointed official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to auction the Amby Valley project near Pune in Maharashtra to realise the dues from Sahara chief, who is now on parole.



During the resumed hearing, the official liquidator submitted a report indicating the value of the properties at Rs 37,392 crores and how he is going to sell them.



In its order, the bench said on behalf of Sebi it was submitted that Sahara owed approximately Rs. 11,169 crore towards the principal and that is required to be paid. As the affidavit would show, the first cheque is for Rs 1,500 crore dated June 15 and the second cheque is dated July 15for a sum of Rs.552 crore. The bench said the affidavit shows assurance to see to it that the cheques shall be honoured in all circumstances on presentation on the due date.



Roy told the court that it is his obligation to see that the cheques are encashed failing which he may be sent to custody. The court asked the official liquidator to fix the reserved price for the purpose of auction at Rs.37,392 crores. The official liquidator shall proceed in accordance with the rules of procedure and prepare a draft terms and conditions and sale notice and the same shall be filed for approval on June 19.



(With inputs from PTI)



