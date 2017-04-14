Robust showing by midcaps, index beats Sensex and Nifty

Even as the market got jittery over corporate earnings, analysts are expecting that companies in midcap and small cap space are likely to report robust numbers. Driven by strong institutional buying, the midcap and small-cap stocks have seen a huge run in recent months raising concerns about their valuations.



Both BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index hit all-time highs of 14,442 and 14,986 on April 12, and also outperformed frontline indices like Nifty and Sensex over the past one year. While Sensex has gained about 15 per cent over the past one year, the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index have gained 32 per cent and 36 per cent respectively during the same period.



There are concerns over valuations of many stocks after the huge run-up in prices. However, analysts are predicting that fourth quarter earnings of the mid cap segment are likely to give positive surprises.



“We expect revenues to increase in our midcap universe to 6.2 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin to expand 48 bps and net profit to rise 10.7 per cent on a YoY basis in Q4FY17,” IDBI Capital said in a report.



It is expecting these companies to report better numbers on the back of higher volume growth, lower raw material costs, and better operating efficiency. IDBI Securities said, “Sequentially, we forecast EBITDA/PAT (profit after tax) growth of over 50 per cent during Q4FY17 led by higher volume growth, lower raw material costs, and better operating efficiency.



Currently, midcap valuation of premium to large-caps space are at all-time high. This is mainly because there were disproportionate institutional flows into these stocks over the past months as many fund managers were seeking to generate alpha.



"Over last five years, midcaps have outperformed Nifty by 50 per cent. Midcaps now trade at a 19 per cent premium to the Nifty on a P/E basis. Premium has expanded on a month-on-month (MoM) basis for the third consecutive month," Motilal Oswal said in a report.



“We believe there are several high quality businesses which currently happen to be midcaps because their product/market is currently small in size. For instance, all the top players in the bearings sector (most are



subsidiaries of leading MNCs) are at present midcaps. To equate midcaps as a category with lower quality or higher risk might lead to missed



opportunities,” Morningstar said in a report.



According to analysts, with macroeconomic factors remain stable and fiscal consolidation continuing to be in positive territory, earnings are set to improve for domestic companies especially in midcap space. Indian equity valuations are above average as earning outlook remains optimistic.



“Indian equity will trade above long-term average and a sharp correction in Nifty50 is unlikely anytime soon as FPI flows are expected to persist and DII flows are expected to remain robust. Applying a target multiple of 17x on FY19 Nifty50 EPS of 570, we arrive at our FY18 target of 9,700,” ICICI Securties said.



The fundamentals of Corporate India have also exhibited clear signs of bottoming out – growth outlook for FY18-19 has improved, the additions to financial leverage have slowed and ROE appears to be bottoming out, ICICI Securities added.



As capacity utilisation rises, corporates would report an increase in earnings without additional capital expenditure. The resultant operating leverage could lead to higher than expected earnings, analysts said. However, some analysts have sounded a note of caution as the valuations of several individual stocks have gone up on the back of liquidity driven rally.



“We can only hope that the current excitement about the Indian market and especially the midcap and smallcap stocks reflect the market’s confidence in a sharp recovery in economic activity and earnings and not simply expectations that the market and underlying stocks will deliver positive returns simply based on ‘liquidity’ and increased ‘participation’ by retail investors into the market, Kotak Securities said in a report.



The valuation of Indian markets looks reasonable on a top-down basis but the valuations of individual stocks are super-expensive or fairly valued in most cases, Kotak Institutional Equities said. “We find valuations of several midcap stocks in our coverage universe very high. In fact, it would not be wrong to say that some are in the ‘bubble’ phase with the market extrapolating strong growth and high returns in perpetuity,” it said.



“We note that for every Rs100 of investment made by a household in a domestic mutual fund and the subsequent purchase of Rs100 of investments made by the mutual fund, somebody will presumably sell the Rs 100 of stock to the mutual fund,” it further said.



