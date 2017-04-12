RJio offers 84GB data for 84 days at Rs 309 to prime members

After regulator Trai nixed its three-month complimentary offer, Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced a new plan that offers its Prime members 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days at Rs 309.



Similarly by paying Rs 509, Jio Prime subscribers would be able to avail 2GB of 4G data per day for the next 84 days. Both the offers come with unlimited domestic calling.



The offer, named as Dhan Dhana Dhan, is "limited to one recharge only and not available along with Jio Summer Surprise offer", according to the information on Jio's website.



Objecting to the offer, incumbent Bharti Airtel hoped that the "authority (Trai) will act against this provocative disregard of their direction".



"... We are surprised to see what Jio is doing. It violates the spirit of the Trai directive and essentially continues with a similar plan now masquerading under a different name," an Airtel spokesperson said.



Stating that the industry is in a "very weak" position and "continues to bleed", Airtel said, "With a weakened financial position, companies will find it difficult to raise the capital to invest and roll out broadband networks."



The latest Jio move comes within a week of the telecom regulator asking the Mukesh Ambani telecom company to withdraw its contentious three-month 'complimentary' offer of unlimited data usage and free calls on payment of a minimum Rs 303.



Trai, on April 6, had asked Jio to stop the 'complimentary' service offer as it was not in accordance with the regulatory framework.



Trai had said that Jio will be required to roll back the 3-month complimentary offer in "shortest possible time" but clarified that customers who had already subscribed to the said scheme could avail the benefits till June-end.



Earlier this week, Vodafone approached Trai alleging that Jio was inviting last minute subscriptions to its 'Summer Surprise' offer despite the regulator finding it in violation of norms.



Jio had, however, countered the charges saying the company had made it amply clear that the complimentary offer would be withdrawn as soon as operationally feasible, and that customers who subscribed prior to discontinuation of the offer, remain eligible.



Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday filed an appeal before ASCI seeking review of the watchdog's decision that sought modification or withdrawal of the company's 'fastest network' advertisement campaign.



"Airtel has filed an appeal before ASCI on Tuesday for the review of decision with additional material to support the company's advertisement campaign. The company will abide by all guidelines," a company source said.



Bharti Airtel has come out with a television commercial (TVC) claiming to be India's fastest network based on Ookla's finding. Reliance Jio had contested the claim and moved the ASCI against the commercial.



The Advertising Standards Council of India found the ad claiming Airtel to be "officially" fastest network as misleading.



