Rise in bad loans slowed in Q4: FM
Mar 16 2017 , New Delhi
The amount of bad loans in the banking sector remains staggeringly high even as the deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for state-owned banks to clean up balance sheets is just a fortnight away.
Previous RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had asked public sector banks to complete the task of cleaning up bad loans by the end of March 2017. “They (large corporates) had expanded their capacity during the boom period (2003-08) but could not face the onslaught of global financial crisis and consequent slowdown thereafter,” Jaitley said.
He said the steel sector is on its path of recovery while many decisions have been taken in the infrastructure, power and textile sectors to resolve problems. The government has imposed the MIP on select products to provide relief to the domestic steel industry. To improve solvency of the power sector, Uday, a debt-repricing scheme has been introduced.
Meanwhile, the government has introduced amended scheme for technology upgrade to provide relief to the textiles sector.
In the road sector, NHAI has approved premium recast of 14-15 distressed road projects, new structures such as hybrid annuity model and toll-operate-transfer model have been introduced and steps taken to fast-track environment clearance process, the finance minister said in his keynote address to the meeting.
Jaitley also said the government was considering setting up more oversight committees to deal with bad loans. Oversight panels can vet and certify write-down proposals, thereby shielding bankers against potential charges of collusion. The performance of existing committee has been found encouraging.
On the issue of setting-up a ‘bad bank’, the finance minister said several possible alternatives exist and the issue is being debated on public platforms.