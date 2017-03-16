Rise in bad loans slowed in Q4: FM

Finance minister Arun Jaitley (in pic) on Wednesday said the rate of increase in bad loans has slowed down in the current quarter. His deputy Santosh Gangwar on the other hand informed the Parliament that bad loans of public sector banks rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore during April-December 2016 to reach Rs 6.06 lakh crore. The finance minister’s observation came in his reply to queries raised in a meeting of his ministry’s consultative committee.



The amount of bad loans in the banking sector remains staggeringly high even as the deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for state-owned banks to clean up balance sheets is just a fortnight away.



Previous RBI governor Rag­h­uram Rajan had asked public sector banks to complete the task of cleaning up bad loans by the end of March 2017. “They (large corporates) had expanded their capacity during the boom period (2003-08) but could not face the onslaught of global financial crisis and consequent slowdown the­re­after,” Jaitley said.



He said the steel sector is on its path of recovery while many decisions have been taken in the infrastructure, power and textile sectors to resolve problems. The government has imposed the MIP on select products to provide relief to the domestic steel industry. To improve solvency of the power sector, Uday, a debt-repricing sche­me has been introduced.



Meanwhile, the government has introduced amen­ded scheme for technology upgrade to provide relief to the textiles sector.



In the road sector, NHAI has approved premium recast of 14-15 distressed road projects, new structures su­ch as hybrid annuity model and toll-operate-transfer mo­d­el have been introduced and steps taken to fast-track environment clearance pr­ocess, the finance minister said in his keynote address to the meeting.



Jaitley also said the government was considering se­t­ting up more oversight committees to deal with bad loans. Oversight panels can vet and certify write-down proposals, thereby shielding bankers against potential ch­arges of collusion. The perfo­r­mance of existing committee has been found encouraging.



On the issue of setting-up a ‘bad bank’, the finance minister said several possible alternatives exist and the issue is being debated on public platforms.



