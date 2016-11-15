RIL partner Niko puts entire KG-D6 stake for sale

Canadian oil and gas explorer Niko Resources has put on sale its entire 10 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ flagging KG D6 block off the east coast, as it looks to maximise value for its shareholders through a wider asset monetisation programme. The financially-strained company had indicated plans to sell its stake in the KG-DWN- 98/3 or KG-D6 block in February last year as well as pay off $340 million debt, which had to be called off because of lack of buyers interest in the market.



This after the share sale plan was given two extensions in April and then again in May.



Niko holds 10 per cent stake in the east coast block where a total of 20 oil and gas discoveries had been made and three out of them are in production. RIL is the operator of KG-D6 block with a 60 per cent interest, while BP plc of UK owns the balance 30 per cent stake.



“…After consideration of favourable developments with respect to natural gas pricing applicable to the company’s undeveloped deep water fields in India, we have now re-launched the sales process for our interest in the D6 Block,” the company’s interim CEO Robert S Ellsworth Jr said in the earnings statement for the September quarter.



Niko is banking on recent policy initiatives taken by the government that has allowed pricing freedom to operators subject to a cap for undeveloped gas finds in deep-sea blocks. The company hopes that this freedom could give better valuation for its share in the block.



As per current pricing policy, while gas from existing producing fields are priced at a rate equivalent to price prevailing in gas surplus economies like Russia, US and Canada, the government has given a pricing freedom to undeveloped gas finds in deep-sea blocks.



KG-D6 has several undeveloped gas discoveries. “The company is in the midst of a strategic plan to enhance the value of our core assets with the objective of ultimately monetising these assets,” Ellsworth said.



While Niko is confident that its stake sale plan may sail through this time, Ellsworth has also shared his concern regarding $1.55 billion claim made by the Indian government against the three firms in respect of gas reckoned to have migrated from neighbouring blocks of ONGC into D6.



“While we believe the D6 Block offers compelling attributes to potential bidders, the sales process will inevitably be complicated by the recent claim made by the government of India against the contractor group of the D6 production sharing contract in respect of gas said to have migrated from neighbouring blocks to the D6 Block,” the statement said.



Ellsworth said the company believes the contractor group is not liable for the amount claimed and “is working with the contractor group to defend against the claim by invoking the dispute resolution mechanism in the D6 Block production sharing contract.”



RIL has already decided to contest the government’s claim and has said that it was based on misreading and misinterpretation of key elements of the PSC.



