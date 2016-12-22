Reverse Bank of India

Facing flak for its flip-flops on demonetisation implementation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday withdrew its earlier directive restricting deposits in banned notes to Rs 5,000. In a sharp reversal of its policy, the central bank removed all restrictions on deposits if the accounts are compliant under know your customer (KYC) norms. As per the new notification, which is the 60th directive from the RBI since the announcement of demonetisation on November 8, if an account is not KYC compliant, the old restrictions will hold and credits will be restricted up to Rs 5,000.



In a notification on Monday, the RBI had restricted deposits in banned currency notes to Rs 5,000 once per account till December 30. In addition, such deposits were to be accepted only after two bank officials satisfy themselves on why the amount was not deposited earlier. The explanation had to be kept on record to facilitate an audit trail at a later stage. An appropriate flag also had to be raised in core banking solution to restrict core banking solution to that effect so that no more deposits were allowed.



On the same lines, if multiple deposits lower than Rs 5,000 are made in an account and such tenders taken together on a cumulative basis exceed Rs 5,000, banks will have to apply the same procedure of questioning depositors for the delay in depositing the amount.



This notification had annoyed the public and bankers at large as the government had on several occasions requested the public not to queue before banks as they had time till December 30 to deposit their money. While announcing the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as legal tender on November 8, prime minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation had said that there would be no limits on deposits of old currency in bank accounts till December 30. In the same tune, finance minister Arun Jaitley at an Economic Editors' conference in New Delhi had said, “Nobody will face questions or harassment for small deposits." The government officials too on various occasions were asking people not to rush to deposit old currency, as there was ample time till December 30.



The central bank since November 8 has made several changes to its rules multiplying the inconvenience faced by people. While ordinary citizens continue to face trouble in withdrawing Rs 2,000 from ATMs, raids conducted by the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate show that the mighty politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen and the rich being caught with several crores of new notes. This only goes on to prove that that black money is back into the system and has already been laundered.



Several reputed economists have turned sceptic on the benefits from demonetisation. Many rating agencies and economists have cut the GDP growth prospects for the country post-demonetisation.



Ruchir Sharma, head of emerging markets and chief global strategist of Morgan Stanley, had said that black money would again regenerate in the Indian system in the absence of changes in institutions. Sharma was of the opinion that India could have opted for a less radical step than creating economic chaos. “There is no economic argument to the note ban….We have pulled back from India,” Sharma said in an interview to a news channel.



“Scrapping large bills may destroy some hidden wealth today, but the black economy will start regenerating itself tomorrow in the absence of deeper changes in the culture and institutions that foster it,” Sharma had written in a blog post in a newspaper last month. “India cannot expect to leapfrog up the development ladder simply by purging black money from its system. Certainly no other nation has done it that way,” he had added.



