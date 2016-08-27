Retiring staff to slash CIL wage bill by 23% in 6 years

A large chunk of Coal India’s workforce will retire over six-seven years, lowering its wage bill to 30 per cent from 53 per cent. It will also help the company go for fully mechanised mining to meet the 1 billion tonnes production target by 2020, said a top official, here on Friday.The state-owned Coal India (CIL), which accounts for 80 per cent of the domestic coal production, produced 536 million tonnes of coal in 2015-16, missing its output target of 550 million tones for that period.The company has lined up Rs 7,765 crore capital expenditure in FY17 and another Rs 5,069 crore in various projects, including railway infrastructure, super critical thermal power plant and solar power, according to a CIL report released on Friday.“CIL is striving to increase production through mechanised mining. The path is to go towards fully mechanical technology. Nearly 94-96 per cent of open cast mining is done mechanically at present,” said Coal India chairman Sutirtha Bhattacharya. The aim of mechanised mining is not to reduce wage cost, but to increase production, Bhattacharya said.The company will focus on increasing production from existing mines and open new mines. To ramp up production, CIL depends on opencast mining. But it requires uprooting of trees and dislocating people. CIL has received the environment ministry’s clearance to expand its underground mining project at Jhanjra in West Bengal.CIL is targeting 908.10 million tonnes coal output in 2019-20 with a CAGR of 12.98 per cent with respect to 2014-15. In 2016-17, the target has been pegged at 598.61 million tonnes with an annualised growth of about 11 per cent. In the next financial year, the aim is to achieve 660.7 million tones production with a growth of about 10.5 per cent.