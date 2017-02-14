Retail inflation slips to 3.17% in January on soft food prices

Retail inflation hit a multi-year low in January as food prices softened further. But the core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, shot up to 5.1 per cent in January from 4.99 per cent in December.



Retail inflation fell to 3.17 per cent in January from 3.41 per cent in December. Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index, declined to 0.53 per cent from 1.37 per cent in December.



Inflation in vegetables continued in the negative zone at (-) 15.62 per cent against (-) 14.59 per cent a month earlier, as per the data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.Also, in the pulses and products category, the rate of price rise was negative at (-) 6.62 per cent. Inflation in fruits was higher at 5.81 per cent.



According to Crisil Research, the stickiness in core inflation despite continued decline in other parts of the index is a worry since wage-price negotiations based on a sticky core can potentially lift overall inflation.



The price increase in fuel and electricity was 3.42 per cent. The inflation in meat and fish was 2.98 per cent.The government’s announcement on November 8 to abolish Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, nearly 86 per cent of the total cash in circulation at that time, dented the demand in the consumer segment.



Rural retail inflation was at 3.36 per cent in January compared with 3.83 per cent in the preceding month. For the urban sector, it was stable at 2.90 per cent.



The decline in retail inflation in January may prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to have a re-look at its hawkish monetary stance in the next policy due in April.



During the recent monetary policy review meeting, RBI governor Urjit Patel expressed confidence that the target to bring retail inflation within 5 per cent would be met. He, however, accepted the difficulty of bringing down the core inflation, which has proved quite stubborn.



The hardening of crude oil prices also poses macroeconomic challenges for India, which meets nearly 80 per cent of its crude requirement through imports. The successful implementation of production cuts by Opec and non-Opec producers means oil market will remain tight, say analysts.



“While some part of this initial behaviour is attributable to the turnaround in international crude prices since October—which fed into prices of petrol and diesel embedded in transport and communication—a broad-based stickiness is discernible in inflation, particularly in housing, health, education, personal care and effects (excluding gold and silver) as well as miscellaneous goods and services consumed by households,” the RBI said in its report.



“The impact of note ban on demand is not pervasive across the sub-groups of CPI, with the effect being most apparent in decline in inflation for clothing & footwear, household goods & services, and personal care & effects,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra.



She said as crude oil prices have steadied in last few weeks, fuels are unlikely to put extra pressure on retail inflation in near term. “In the less likely event that crude oil prices do spike in the next few months, the excise hikes undertaken previously by the government on petrol and diesel could cushion inflation, at the cost of lower revenues,” Nayar said.



