Respiratory claims shoot up post-Diwali smog

The post-Diwali smog in Delhi-NCR has triggered a rise in respiratory illnesses related claims. While the number of claims went up across the country, northern region posted the highest growth.



As per data received from Star Health and Allied Insurance, claims pertaining to respiratory ailments received between October 1 and November 8 went up by 48 per cent to 5,518 from 3,738 during the corresponding period last year.



The northern region has recorded highest growth in claims with a rise of 78.95 per cent this year compared to the same period last year. However, the southern region has been historically witnessing higher number of claims for Chennai-based Star Health.



“Respiratory ailments usually rise with the onset of winter and rainy season. But this time we have also seen unprecedented levels of air pollution in the northern region, especially Delhi-NCR,” said S Prakash, executive director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.



Just a fortnight after Diwali, claims have started coming in for most of the insurance companies. “We are expecting a rise in claims because of respiratory diseases amongst children, elderly and people with asthma and other respiratory disorders in the coming months,” said Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo Munich Health Insurance.



“This situation may also adversely impact immunity levels of people residing in Delhi-NCR in the long run because of suspended particles in the air, leading to increase in claims. Having said that, at Apollo Munich Health Insurance, we believe we are in the business of paying claims and we stay committed to our customers in tough times like these,” Jacob said.



Children in the age group of 0-10 years were the worst affected by the smog and pollutants. This age group accounted for 59 per cent of the total claims while the number of claims this year has gone up by 86.66 per cent. Those aged between 11 and 20 years also recorded a growth of 17.8 per cent. Yearly data from 2015 and 2016 also show that children are more prone to respiratory ailments. In 2016, they accounted for 59 per cent of the respiratory claims.



With a share of 54 per cent, acute lower respiratory infection was the main ailment that saw highest number of claims. This infection also registered 60 per cent growth post-Diwali this year. Lower acute respiratory infections were recorded highest among children aged 0-10 years. ICICI Lombard also found that patients aged below 18 years had a significant share in respiratory claims.



