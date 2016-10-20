Resolution of all excise cases by March stressed

Ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation, the government is ready with a ‘mission zero’ model to reduce the pending cases on excise and customs drastically by end of this financial year.



Najib Shah, chairman of the central board of excise and customs (CBEC), has written to all chief commissioners and principal commissioners of his department asking them to “immediately chalk out an action plan” to reduce pendencies to the maximum possible extent.



Referring to the pending matters related to adjudication, payment of refunds, rebates and drawbacks, he said reduction in the volume of cases would “reassure stakeholders that trade facilitation remains our top priority and also give them confidence that we are fully capable of handling a transformational reform like GST.”



Shah mentioned about how the Hyderabad zone has launched the “mission zero” to reduce the cases. “The results have been encouraging and the Hyderabad model has been replicated in a few other zones,” he said adding this should be implemented in all zones.



He said preparations for introducing GST from the beginning of the next financial year (April 1) are in full swing with the present focus on timely finalisation of its legal and administrative framework.



“At the same time, it is necessary to continue to focus on reducing the pendency of current items of work as this would have an important bearing on the successful implementation of GST,” Shah said.



The all-powerful GST council is currently meeting in New Delhi to decide a host of issues including the GST rates. This is the third meeting of the council, headed by finance minister Arun Jatiley, where finance ministers of all states are members.



The goods and services tax (GST) from April 1, 2017 will subsume most of the indirect taxes and make India a common market.



