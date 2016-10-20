LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Resolution of all excise cases by March stressed

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 19 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News

Shah spoke about how the Hyderabad zone has launched the "mission zero" to reduce cases

Ahead of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation, the government is ready with a ‘mission zero’ model to reduce the pending cases on excise and customs drastically by end of this financial year.

Najib Shah, chairman of the central board of excise and customs (CBEC), has written to all chief commissioners and principal commissioners of his department asking them to “immediately chalk out an action plan” to reduce pendencies to the maximum possible extent.

Referring to the pending matters related to adjudication, payment of refunds, rebates and drawbacks, he said reduction in the volume of cases would “reassure stakeholders that trade facilitation remains our top priority and also give them confidence that we are fully capable of handling a transformational reform like GST.”

Shah mentioned about how the Hyderabad zone has launched the “mission zero” to reduce the cases. “The results have been encouraging and the Hyderabad model has been replicated in a few other zones,” he said adding this should be implemented in all zones.

He said preparations for introducing GST from the beginning of the next financial year (April 1) are in full swing with the present focus on timely finalisation of its legal and administrative framework.

“At the same time, it is necessary to continue to focus on reducing the pendency of current items of work as this would have an important bearing on the successful implementation of GST,” Shah said.

The all-powerful GST council is currently meeting in New Delhi to decide a host of issues including the GST rates. This is the third meeting of the council, headed by finance minister Arun Jatiley, where finance ministers of all states are members.

The goods and services tax (GST) from April 1, 2017 will subsume most of the indirect taxes and make India a common market.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Logjam continues
    The GST Council must define what's luxury in a developing economy

    Evolving an early consensus between the Centre and states on four-slab goods and services tax (GST) is crucial for rollout of the biggest reform measu

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter