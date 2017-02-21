Resilience on display

India Inc seems to have weathered the demonetisation storm, as most companies have reported better than expected profit numbers in the quarter ended December ’16.



Buoyed by commodities and financials, Nifty Q3FY17 earnings per share (EPS) grew at 6.2 per cent. Excluding stocks with volatile earnings like Tata Motors, Tata Steel, BOB, SBI and Axis Bank, the growth stands at 7 per cent.



Among the BSE 100 stocks, 29 stocks gave a positive earnings surprise (actual earnings greater than estimate by 5 per cent; 31 stocks saw a negative earnings surprise (actual earnings less than estimate by 5 per cent).



The demonetisation impact on revenue growth was lower than expected as on an aggregate basis, Nifty companies in sectors with significant cash transactions at the supply chain or end consumer level—auto, staples, discretionary consumption, cement—registered a sequential decline of 4 per cent in revenue (0.3% YoY) but lower than expected.



Moreover, the aggregate FY17 GDP could see a cut of around 80 basis points, and it could also be that it is overestimated to the extent the informal sector is not accounted for in the national accounts.



“Demonetisation hit the December 2016 quarter though it turned out to be a better quarter generally for all domestic-oriented companies, barring power and telecom. Nifty earnings growth of 6 per cent turned out to be a tad weaker due to a drag from Tata Motors and Axis Bank,” says CLSA in its India Strategy report.



“We now expect FY18 Nifty earnings growth of 17 per cent (largely unchanged during the season) with a small downside risk due to margin concern,” it said.



CLSA said of the 113 companies under its coverage, 46 reported results above expectations and 47 saw earnings upgrades whereas 43 came out with disappointing results and 36 saw earnings downgrades.



An analysis of profit numbers of 2,500 listed companies shows 24 per cent year-on-year profit growth, mainly on account of low input costs. The big kicker for profits in Q3FY17 has come from the sharp turnaround in metal producers such as Vedanta, where profits surged 356 per cent YoY, while Tata Steel reported profit from a loss and SAIL’s losses have narrowed significantly.



According to Motilal Oswal Securities, the aggregate Ebitda growth of 17.6 per cent YoY was at a 10-quarter high. However, sales increase was modest at 5.4 per cent YoY.



Real estate companies have reported big falls in sales of about 30-60 per cent, as the sector was hit by demonitisation where most transactions have a big component of cash.



Among the sectors, energy and metals outperformed. As commodity prices firmed up during Q3FY17, sales growth improved in the commodity sector, with energy registering a 16 per cent revenue growth, highest revenue growth across sectors, and metals, 2.7 per cent growth.



Metals and capital goods sectors showed the highest improvement in operating margins at 12.7 per cent and 11.8 per cent, respectively.



The sectors exposed to the global environment showed a mixed trend. This was mainly due to policy uncertainty over Trump administration’s IT policies and US FDA concerns. Price erosion in base US generics business continued to impact outlook although Q3FY17 results were largely in line for IT and pharma sectors.



According to ICICI Securities, demonetisation is only a temporary blip and the long-term consumption story of India is playing out well.



“We believe further upsides to the market will depend upon earnings growth, global environment, GST implementation and lingering effects of demonetisation in FY18; H2FY18 will benefit from a favourable base effect and pent-up demand for consumption and consumption finance,” ICICI Securities said in a report.



It further said corporate lenders will continue to have a favourable earnings base, but weak credit growth and incremental NPA addition will cap upsides and robust government infrastructure spending will benefit select industrials, as the crowding-in effect on private investment appears unlikely while unorganised to organised theme would persist with the GST rollout.



“While the overall Nifty EPS remained unchanged during the quarter, we downgraded foreign business earnings (IT, pharma, global commodities and Tata Motors) by 3 per cent to 4 per cent during the quarter,” CLSA said.



“Over a similar period domestic company earnings were upgraded by 1 per cent. Pharma was the worst, with six out of nine companies witnessing downgrades of 2-10 per cent. This was due to demonetisation... Several private financials, staples, autos, mid-cap consumer witnessed upgrade,” it said.



Capital goods companies L&T and BHEL reported flat numbers as the order backlog was disappointing, down 10 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ, indicating the capex cycle has not picked up.



Interestingly, contrary to expectations, the post-demonetisation period did not result in sharp cuts to forward earnings as Nifty NER ratio (per cent of stocks with earning upgrades minus per cent of stocks with downgrades) improved to -16 per cent (20 upgrades and 28 downgrades) versus – 20 per cent in the previous quarter.



Amongst BSE 100 stocks, the consensus FY17 QoQ EPS upgrades have increased from 36 to 37 and downgrades decreased from 62 to 57.



Similarly, FY18 QoQ EPS upgrades have increased from 30 to 37 and downgrades decreased from 67 to 59. In terms of QoQ momentum in FY17 earning revisions, the maximum de-acceleration in net earnings revision was seen in utilities, telecom and PSU banks. Net upgrades were seen in consumer discretionary, IT, cement and financials.



The quantum of negative EPS revisions has been the highest in PSU banks, utilities, telecom and pharma; while highest positive EPS revision was seen in commodities (both energy and metals), real estate, industrials, IT and consumer discretionary, according to ICICI Securities.



India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects corporate India’s performance in FY18 to be uneven, with two tracks: better credits improving their cash flow positions and stressed and potentially stressed ones showing limited or no signs of improvement. The quantum of impaired assets may not increase significantly, but any improvement would also remain minimal. The agency has maintained a negative outlook on investment-linked and global commodity sectors such as steel and thermal power for FY18, as they remain exposed to structural overcapacity. It has revised the outlook on the telecom sector to negative for FY18 from stable-to-negative for FY17, due to increasing competition.



