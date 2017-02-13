Reputation of Infosys lies in tatters after payoff to Bansal

With a strong but unpleasant odour of ‘hush money’ having been paid to Infosys CFO Rajiv Bansal for keeping competitive information under wraps, searching questions are being asked of both the founders and the executive management team on what kind of privileged and damaging information needed Rs 17.38 crore official payoff (equivalent to 24-month pay) and Rs 23 crore unofficial payoff? A company, which professes to practice the best of breed corporate governance and transparency norms, has something to hide is the singular fact that emerges from the ongoing skirmish.



October 14, 2014, was the day when the founders finally handed over the keys to the kingdom to an outsider, in this case SAP AG veteran Dr Vishal Sikka (in pic). The founders reckon that the plates in governance and norms have shifted alarmingly since R Seshayee took over as the chairman of the board on June 1, 2015. Thirty-month severance pay to Bansal, the founders believe, is definitely jiggery-pokery, given that the norm in the past has been three-month salary. The competence and conduct of the Remunerations and Nominations Committee, headed by Jeff Lehman, is also being questioned. At that time (December 31, 2015), Infosys claimed that this compensation reflects the “enhanced non-compete and non-disclosure agreement” the company had signed with Bansal. The company hasn’t revealed the reason for his resignation.



The explosive ‘competitive information’ flies in the face of Infosys’ reputation as one of the cleanest companies in terms of governance and conveys the import that it has something serious to hide.



While the aggressive founders are using the media to highlight their concerns, Sikka is scheduled to meet institutional investors on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The event may see Sikka briefing participating fund managers on issues that have prompted some of Infosys’ co-founders, including N R Narayana Murthy, to publicly air their discontent against the board.



Sikka will deliver a keynote address at Kotak’s Chasing Growth Conference in Mumbai on Monday at 10 am. Sikka’s participation was confirmed by a company spokesperson, saying the event was scheduled much before these developments.



Such events usually see investors and industry analysts asking questions about the macro environment, business prospects and challenges, but given the developments seen in the past few days, clarifications relating to the feud between the founders and the board are likely to dominate the proceedings on Monday. Sikka, along with some of the board members, is also scheduled to interact with the media later in the day to clear the air over various issues flagged by the founders.



In parallel, market regulator Sebi is keeping a “close watch” on all the developments with a “special focus” to ensure that minority investors’ interests are safeguarded. Of course, this is their stated position under UK Sinha where they follow a non-interventionist approach.



“Sebi is keeping a close watch on the developments at Infosys and has asked stock exchanges to seek clarifications on various media reports relating to the company, its founders and top management team,” a senior official said. “It is a worrying trend that issues relating to corporate governance and intra-corporate disputes and differences are being played out in the open and through unconfirmed media reports at a number of corporates that have enjoyed bellwether-like status in their sectors. We have been keeping a close watch on developments relating to all such companies with a primary focus to ensure that the minority shareholders’ interest is not hurt, while we are also conscious about the interest of institutional investors,” the official said.



Last week, Sikka called members of the senior management to assuage concerns and has advised them not to get “distracted” by the ongoing tussle and instead focus on company’s business and strategy.



Asked about the founders’ expectation from Sikka at the upcoming meeting with fund managers, former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan told PTI, “I think Sikka should focus on business and performance because that is more important. And I think he should, being a board member, also impress upon the chairman to effectively engage with the founders and address the concerns and solve the issue quickly. Otherwise, this will distract the organisation in a big way.”



He added that an interim chairman should be appointed at the earliest to “effectively” engage with its billionaire co-founders.



Demanding that chairman Ramaswami Seshasayee steps down, Balakrishnan said the chairman should take responsibility for the “lapses” in corporate governance at the Bangalore-based company. “I think the founders had raised certain issues on governance, which had happened in the last two years and I said the right way for the Board...Is not to take a confrontation approach.



“Somebody has to take responsibility for all the lapses. That is why I had suggested that the chairman step down, get an interim chairman and effectively engaging with founders and come to a conclusion,” he said.



Infosys, however, has denied any corporate governance lapses, and has emphasised that its board is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Sikka and is very appreciative of the initiatives taken by him in pursuance of this transformation. Multiple issues have now emerged showing the extent of dissonance between the founders and the board, which doesn’t include any founder anymore. The cash pile of $5.25 billion is an obvious sticking point. Another former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai exhorted institutional investors to raise questions about the huge cash pile on the company’s books and governance issues, as investors have an obligation to protect their investment.



“Capital allocation is very important. Institutional investors should raise those questions. They have a duty. Institutional investors should raise questions on governance because it concerns the company’s reputation,” Pai told PTI in an interview.



“The founders are investors like anybody else. They hold 13 per cent stake. They have every right to question the Board... Since the largest shareholder has sought clarification, they must also seek detailed clarification,” he said.



