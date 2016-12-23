LoginRegister
Report cash receipt over Rs 2 lakh in single transaction: CBDT

By PTI Dec 23 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Income Tax department today clarified that businesses and traders receiving cash exceeding Rs 2 lakh in any single transaction for sale of goods and services are required to report it to the authorities.

The clarification on the reporting guidelines under Rule 114E of Income Tax Rules, 1962, which came into force from April this year, amid doubts expressed in certain quarters about reporting of cash transactions that aggregate to Rs 2 lakh.

"The norms of aggregation contained in sub-rule 3 of Rule 114E have been amended vide CBDT notification dated October 6, 2016, clearly indicating that the said transactions did not require aggregation and the reporting requirement under SFT for this purpose is on receipt of cash payment exceeding rupees two lakh for sale of goods or services per transaction," the CBDT said in a statement.

Rule 114E of Income-Tax Rules, 1962, for furnishing Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) came into force with effect from April 1, 2016, under which a person is required to furnish a statement in respect of transaction relating to receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or service.

