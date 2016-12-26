In renewed digital push, PM launches two new schemes

With an eye on cashless economy, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled two schemes — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana — for customers and traders alike to promote mobile banking and e-payments.



Making his last monthly address this year in his Mann ki Baat programme, he said there is “an atmosphere of curiosity” in the country as to what is cashless, how cashless business can take place and how one can make purchases without using cash. “To encourage this trend, strengthen mobile banking and inculcate the habit of making e-payments, the government is launching from today encouragement schemes for consumers as well as traders. To encourage customers, the scheme is Lucky Grahak Yojana and to encourage traders, the scheme is Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana,” he said.



Modi said on Sunday as a Christmas gift, 15,000 people will get rewards through a draw system, whereby each of the 15,000 winners will have Rs 1,000 in their accounts.



“Starting today, this scheme will continue for the next 100 days. Everyday 15,000 people are going to receive rewards of Rs 1,000 each. In the next 100 days, lakhs of families are going to receive crores of rupees as gift, but you will be entitled to this gift only if you make use of mobile banking, e-banking, RuPay card, UPI, USSD —such means and methods of digital payment,” he said. The draw for rewards will be done based on use of such digital payment methods.



In addition, he said, there will be a grand draw once every week for such customers in which the prize money will be in lakhs of rupees.



On April 14, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, there will be a mega bumper draw where rewards will be in crores of rupees.



Talking about the Digi Dhan Vyapaar Yojana, which is mainly for traders and businessmen, Modi said traders should adopt this scheme themselves and encourage their customers too in order to make their business cashless. “Such traders will also be rewarded separately and there would be thousands of these rewards. The traders will run their business activities smoothly and will also have an opportunity to win rewards,” he added.



He said this scheme has been designed keeping all sections of society in mind, with a special focus on the poor and the lower middle-class segments. “Therefore, only those who make a purchase worth more than Rs 50, but less than Rs 3,000 will get its benefits. Those who make purchases of more than Rs 3,000 will not be entitled to rewards under this scheme,” he added.



