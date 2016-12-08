Renault-Nissan cuts 3rd shift

In the first sign that car manufacturers may prune production to match slowing demand post-demonetisation, Renault-Nissan is abandoning the third shift production at its Oragadam near here from December 10. Others are likely to follow suit.



Renault-Nissan is reverting back to the two-shift system, which it operated for several years since inception. This comes close on the heels of overall retail passenger vehicle recording weak last month with buyers developing cold feet. In November sales touched just 1.8 per cent, the lowest clip since February this year. Auto analysts said demonetisation has impacted the sales of vehicles across segments, significantly the sales of large sports utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.



This could even result in de-growth in the short-term. German luxury car maker and market leader in the segment Mercedes-Benz, which has been hit hard, said footfalls at its showrooms across the country fell by up to 60 per cent in November due to banning of high denomination notes.



“Due to the demonetisation drive by the government, there is a short-term impact on footfall in our showrooms. It has fallen by 50-60 per cent in November. Some of the potential customers might have lost some cash,” Roland Folger, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said.



Renault-Nissan Automotive India, which rolls out cars under both the Renault and the Nissan badges from its Oragadam plant. “The employees in the plant in Oragadam have been informed that the plant will run on two shifts instead of three from the second week of December. All permanent, on-roll employees will keep their jobs,” a statement by Renault-Nissan said.



The third shift was introduced to meet the high number of bookings, when the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO were launched. The demand for the cars remains strong, but waiting times have been successfully brought down. In addition, plant operations have been optimised to maximise production in two shifts, the statement said. The company had started the third shift in mid-June this year. “OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are supporting the sales of vehicles by fully financing of vehicles and providing discounts, but these are not sufficient to boost the customer sentiments,” Abdul Majeed, partner and auto expert at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle.



“Looking at the current retail trends, the growth for this financial year might either be single digit or flat. We hope not to see a negative growth,” Majeed said.



The growth of the sector largely depends on three factors such as the initiatives that the government would take to boost economy, the return of normalcy in cash circulation, and moderation of interest rates, he said.



Even vehicle sales across categories such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers reported a decline of 5.48 per cent at 15,63,665 units, down from 16,54,407 units in November last year, according to the latest Siam data. Significantly, it is the steepest fall in about 43 months when total sales had declined by 7.75 per cent in March 2013.



“We are experiencing a dip in growth on account of the sudden deionisation move of the government. But we have to wait and watch how it plays out by the end of December and in January 2017,” Vishnu Mathur, director general at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said.



“We expect it to be a temporary disruption and expect the auto industry to recover January onwards. The real ground picture will be clear over the next two-three months,” he said.



