Reliving an aftermath

Silently, and in the seclusion of their very own worlds, the victims of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai will relive the tragedy once again on Saturday. The nation at large has moved on. The important thing, though, is the question of real closure for the victims. And in doing that the political leadership plays a key role.



As the tragedy played out in 2008, what qualified as political leadership role was the speech by then prime minister Manmohan Singh. The man who ruffled more than a few feathers in Parliament on Thursday with his intervention on the government’s demonetisations, had delivered a robotic, deadpan speech that opened new wounds rather than healed old ones in the aftermath of the attack.



Many of the victims have lived sullen, troubled existences, trying to come to grips with their memories and impairments and finding little support to lift them out of their worlds. Psychologists describe how, in such circumstances, victims and their families seek justice through retribution and punishment. That nine of the 26/11 terrorists were killed and Kasab later hanged, provided a modicum of succour.



However, what is sometimes required is a national project that has as its core a programme aimed at bringing the enemy to justice. It serves to co-opt victims, like those of the 26/11 attack, and begins a process of healing and closure. The national project could even be sourced on the use of arms. The biggest national project of recent times is indubitably the demonetisation drive. It has at its root not merely the fight against black money, but the task of bringing together people, invoking patriotism. For now it seems to be working well because, apart from other things, that patriotic fervour is directed against Pakistan for pushing in fake currency into the Indian market. A move like demonetisation, with its attendant pain, would be a national project to keep the peace and ensure involvement of all sections.



It provides the template for the periodic use of such a mechanism to harness people’s energy on a single purpose. The reason for this is simple. India has a poor record of providing closure to incidents that have divided society. To be candid, freedom of speech apart, it would not be incorrect to say that when debate is unlikely to be well-informed, it is perhaps a better idea to have a national project that promotes unity based on rightwing notions of nationality than a debate on ‘intolerance’ in society.



Bigotry and authoritarianism have left a trail of incidents in India for which rarely has there been closure. Equally rare have been efforts to acknowledge them and provide succour by the political leadership. Typically, the courts have dealt with these matters and when the political leadership has stepped in, it has invariably succeeded in only widening the cleavage. This has been an uneasy yet simple pattern, where various stakeholders pursuing their own divisive agenda have moved in only to institutionalise division.



In essence, a national project helmed by the political leadership, and involving all sections has rarely taken place in recent history. One can think in terms of a national movement on the demand for a Lokpal Bill and an action plan for bringing back black money. However, these have been civil society movements.



Modi, perhaps, in typical style has disrupted the pattern in two quick ways – one in which he has encouraged people to undergo pain in a national cause, that is demonetisation, and the other in which he has won brownie points, several of them through the surgical strikes across the LoC following the attack in Uri in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.



Ironically, the man who had a reputation for pursuing a divisive agenda in his state is now being credited for initiating a national project of the most ambitious kind, seeking the cooperation of the entire country in the process and leaving vested interests little time to pursue their divisive agenda.



Having started a national project with patriotic overtones, it is time for India to draw on the wisdom of South Africa’s truth and reconciliation commission to help victims of divisive politics find closure. Ideally they must rise above the morality play, but given the pulls and pressures of caste and community in India, mandate state involvement. That is a process that needs to be institutionalised.



