Reliance set to win back crown as most valuable stock

By FC Bureau Apr 19 2017 , New Delhi

Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to regain the mantle as India’s most valuable company from Tata Consultancy Services, a title it lost to Asia’s top software developer in February 2013.

On Tuesday, RIL briefly regained its status as the largest company in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap). The day also saw State Bank of India toppling energy behemoth ONGC as the most valued PSU.

RIL could not retain the tag for long as its shares failed to hold on to morning gains and closed 1.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,370.5 on the BSE, giving the company an m-cap of Rs 4,45,578.92 crore.

TCS shares also closed lower by 0.5 per cent at Rs 2,308.65 apiece, but its m-cap at the close of trading remained higher than RIL’s at Rs 4,54,902.85 crore — the highest for any listed company.

Reliance surged to a nine-year high earlier this month after 72 million users of Mukesh Ambani’s telecom venture converted from free to paid service. Tata Consultancy has lagged behind the broader market this year as a slowdown in technology spending and a tightening of visa programmes by the US soured the sentiment for IT services companies.

RIL saw its market cap soaring to a record high of about Rs 4.58 lakh crore in morning trade, at around 10.15 am, exceeding TCS' Rs 4.56 lakh crore at that time.

RIL shares have surged nearly 27 per cent so far this year while TCS shares fell by over 2 per cent.

In another upheaval in the market valuation charts, State Bank of India toppled ONGC as the most-valued PSU. ONGC had been the most valued firm across private and public sectors for some time a few years ago, when it first toppled RIL and then TCS from the pole position.

At the end of trade, the m-cap of SBI stood at Rs 2,35,307.51 crore. This is about Rs 2,961.79 crore more than that of ONGC's Rs 2,32,345.72 crore.

Shares of SBI ended the day with a mild gain of 0.17 per cent at Rs 290.15, while ONGC fell by 1.12 per cent to Rs 181.05 on the BSE.

So far this year, shares of SBI have surged almost 16 per cent while those of ONGC have fallen by over 4 per cent.

