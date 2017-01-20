Reliance Industries writes down nearly Rs 40,000 crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) has written down Rs 39,570 crore in value of its oil and gas assets, including the flagging KG basin D6 block and US shale gas projects, in view of change in accounting policy.



Mukesh Ambani-led company had earlier also written down investments in its shale gas assets in the US as prices fell sharply and also on account of steep declines in output in the KGD6 block.



RIL has restated its reserves following a change in accounting standards from April 1, 2016. It has moved from the Full-Cost Method (Indian GAAP) to the Successful-Efforts Method under IND AS.



RIL said that while IGAAP recognises two methods of accounting for oil and gas activities, namely, full cost method and successful efforts method, the new method under Ind-AS only recognises the successful efforts method which resulted in the huge write-down.



“The impact on account of change in accounting policy from FCM to SEM is recognised in the Opening Reserves on the date of transition and consequential impact of depletion and write offs is recognised in the Profit and Loss Account,” RIL said. This has led to devaluation of its oil and gas assets by Rs 39,570 crore as on March 31, 2016, according to RIL’s third quarter earning statement.



Major differences impacting such change of accounting policy are in the areas of expenditure on surrendered blocks, unproved wells, abandoned wells, seismic and expired leases and licenses, it said. Transiting from one accounting method to another requires going back to the time when that asset was acquired and calculating its present book value if successfulcompletion had been followed since then.



RIL has taken a Rs 20,114 crore write-down on its KG-D6 block. In the October-December quarter, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 295 crore from oil and gas business mainly because of “continuing decline in domestic production and weak price realisations”. Gas price for KG-D6 reduced to $2.5 per million British thermal unit from $3.06 per mmBtu earlier. Its US shale performance improved with higher realisations despite lower production. US shale production in 3Q FY17 was down 9 per cent at 37.5 billion cubic feet but price realisation was up 12 per cent at $2.85 per thousand cubic feet.



