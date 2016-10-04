Reliance, Dassault set up joint venture for Rafale

A week after India and France signed an agreement for Rafale fighter jets, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group announced a joint venture (JV) with Rafale maker Dassault Aviation for execution of offset contract worth about Rs 22,000 crore, as part of the fighter jet deal.On September 23, India and France signed an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) for 36 Rafale jets in flyaway condition worth €7.87 billion or about Rs 59,000 crore.The deal has a 50 per cent offset clause to be executed by Dassault and its partners in India, the largest-ever offset contract in the history of India.The key clause in the offset agreement is that 74 per cent of it has to be imported from India, which means direct business worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The offset, spread over seven years, will be finalised soon.The Dassault Reliance aerospace JV will be a key player in the execution of offset obligations, a joint statement by the companies said.The entire offset won’t fructify for Reliance Infra, but will be routed through it, experts said. The development has come as a boost to the Reliance Group, which entered the defence sector only in January 2015.Soon after the JV was announced, the stock price of Reliance Defence & Eng, the group’s defence sector arm rallied sharply. The stock closed 8.6 per cent on BSE to close at Rs 61.30, while Reliance Infrastructure, the promoter company of Reliance Defence, also gained 8 per cent to close at Rs 595.95.“This new joint venture called Dassault Reliance Aerospace will support prime minister Modi’s Make in India and Skill India policies and develop major Indian programmes with high levels of technology transfer to benefit the entire aerospace sector,” the statement said.There is also a technology-sharing component, which is being discussed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Other companies involved in the Rafale deal include French firms MBDA and Thales, besides Safran, which too will be part of the overall offset obligation.The proposed strategic partnership between Dassault and Reliance will also focus on promoting research and development projects under the Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) programme, a new initiative of defence minister Manohar Parrikar.“We are delighted to partner a world leader in aviation like Dassault Aviation. This is a transformational moment for the Indian aerospace sector and Reliance Infrastructure’s subsidiary Reliance Aerospace,” said Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Group.Sources said that the JV will set up an integrated facility at Reliance Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nagpur and work is expected to start soon.The aircraft delivery is expected to start in 36 months and will be completed in 66 months from the time of signing the contract. The combat aircraft comes with state-of-the-art missiles like ‘Meteor’ and ‘Scalp’ and can hit targets as far as 150 km away. Scalp, an air-to-ground cruise missile with a range in excess of 300 km, will give a major boost to the Indian Air Force.“The formation of this joint venture with Reliance Aerospace led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group illustrates our strong commitment to establish ourselves in India and develop strategic industrial partnerships under the Make in India policy promoted by the Indian government,” Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO said.