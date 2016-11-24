Reliance Capital to sell media stakes to Zee for Rs 1,900cr

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital on Wednesday said it will sell a 49 per cent stake in its radio business and its entire TV business to Zee Group entities and will cut its debt by around Rs 1,900 crore.



These transactions is a part of Reliance Capital’s stated strategy to reduce leverage and exposure to media and entertainment, a non-core business.



Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL), the largest operator of FM channels, has signed definitive and binding agreements with Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL) to sell 49 per cent stake in its radio broadcast business, a company release said.



Simultaneously, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) will acquire 100 per cent stake in the group’s general entertainment TV business.



The transactions peg the combined enterprise value of the radio and TV business at around Rs 1,900 crore. Both the transactions have been approved by the boards of respective companies and are expected to be completed by next year.



“We are happy to bring in Zee Media as our partner in the Radio business and divest 100 per cent of our general entertainment TV business to Zee Entertainment. This tran-saction is part of our strategy to reduce exposure in non-core business of media and entertainment and work towards further reducing our debt under Reliance Capital”, said Sam Ghosh, ED & group CEO, Reliance Capital.



RBNL runs the largest network of FM Radio channels in India under the brand name of 92.7 Big FM that reaches out to 45 cities, 1,200 towns and over 200 million people.



The company shall be transferring the 45 operational and 14 new channels into two SPVs respectively and ZMCL shall acquire 49 per cent stake in each of these two SPVs. Both companies shall also have an option for the balance 51 per cent stake in both the SPVs after the stipulated lock-in period.



“This transaction shall bring about the desired business diversity and will help in achieving the sound financial objectives at an accelerated pace. We are confident that this investment will enhance value for all stakeholders and looking forward towards this exciting journey to take the company to the next level,” said Rajiv Singh, COO, Zee Media.



