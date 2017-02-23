Reliance back as boss of bourses, hits 8-yr high

For long years, the ‘R’ word dominated Dalal Street, even front running rallies. And then it went into sleep mode as tech and banks became the new leaders. After years, Reliance Industries (RIL) on Wednesday showed that it remains the boss of bourses, clocking a Rs 119.30 gain to comfortably break out and cross Rs 1,200 and finally end the day at Rs 1,207.50 on the NSE. RIL shares gained 11 per cent to hit an eight-year high of Rs 1,211.65 on BSE as investors cheered the company’s decision to start charging Reliance Jio customers from April.



The massive rally came as a positive surprise for investors as the stock has been languishing for a decade as Reliance Industries made huge investments into non-energy businesses like telecom and retail.



The firm, which made a whopping $20 billion investment for rolling out its telecom services in the highly competitive sector, has finally announced that it would charge its customers from April 1.



Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani yesterday had said that Jio customers signing up by the end of March can use unlimited data and free voice services for a year at a rate of Rs 303 per month and Jio has signed up 100 million customers since its September launch. The move seems to have cheered the investors and brokerage houses have hailed the decision as positive triggering a surge in RIL stock.



Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said Reliance Industries’ telecom operations is likely to breakeven by end of first year of operations, while Credit Suisse said for Jio monetisation will be faster than expected.



“We believe this is a significant development as it will likely lead to P&L recognition of Jio in FY18 and also provide a much better visibility on its true potential, which has been difficult to gauge under the current free offering in our view,” said Jefferies India in a note.



Brokerage Edelweiss said Jio offer “will provide significant value for existing 4G customers which should drive meaningful retention.” On other hand, Kotak Securities was more cautious saying that it remains to be seen how other Jio's competitors respond to the offer.



“Reliance had a huge fillip in the market today (Wednesday) primarily based on the tariff plans that it announced yesterday which now offers cash flow stability as far as the telecom vertical is concerned,” Angel Broking said.



It further said, “substantial part of the capex programme that Reliance had embarked upon in the previous few years are now getting



converted into productive assets and that would reflect positively on earnings and cash flows.



Due to the capex incurred the non-performance was very evident in the stock price as the free cash flow was not being thrown onto the balance sheet and the same reflected in ROE; being subdued around that 11 per cent mark.”



According to analysts, with the telecom vertical revenues expected to flow in the coming year and retention expected to remain high on the subscriber base, telecom earnings are seen compounding over next few years and as large costs have already been incurred, the other elements like depreciation and interest to be paid on it can get gestated as revenues improve with core businesses like refining and petchem expected to perform meaningfully the stock is showing lot of optimism.



“The stock has underperformed for all these reasons in the past 6 years and as revenue visibility starts becoming more lucid the hope is that earnings should work for RIL in terms of return ratios improving hereon,” they said.



