Regulators to identify NPA cases for resolution

The government has decided not to encroach upon regulators domain and adopt a hands-off approach in identifying cases for resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs) under the ordinance promulgated last week.



The changes proposed in Banking Regulation Act (BRA) through the ordinance enables the central government to authorise RBI to direct banking companies and resolve specific stressed assets.



Besides, it has empowered the central bank to issue other directions for resolution and appointment of committees to advise banks on bad asset resolution.



A senior finance ministry official said on Monday that changes in NPA resolution powers never intended to rope in the government to get into individual cases. Instead, it enables it to give authorisation in this regard to RBI.



The apex bank in turn will decide on specific cases in consultation with Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) and work on a time-bound resolution process. But a decision on haircut would be left with individual banks, as it would have direct impact on their balancesheets.



“As a first step, NPA resoluti­on process would target ca­ses already examined by joi­nt lenders’ forum (JLF), but has failed to make progress. Now such cases would be actively taken up by RBI, whi­ch would also direct banks to proceed with resolution un­d­er new guidelines,” the official said. The IBA and the corporate debt restructuring cell have information about such NPA cases that will allow RBI to proceed ahead with faster resolution.



Handling accounts that have gone through JLF is exp­ected to accelerate the pr­o­cess to resolve bad debt, as a lot of homework would alre­a­dy have been done in those cases. Also, directions on unresolved cases by JLF will be binding on other len­d­ers who are part of the forum.



By referring loan default cases to bankruptcy and the insolvency board, banks wo­u­ld be able to deal with NPA cases in a time-bound manner. Under the law, bankr­u­p­tcy proceedings have to be complete in 180 days, which can be extended by 90 days



Through its authorisati­on, RBI would issue more gu­idelines to make NPA reso­lution process more effective, the official said. But a decision on haircut would be left to banks, as these decisi­o­ns are commercial in nature. Last week, RBI made substantial changes in the norms for dealing with str­e­s­sed loans and warned banks they will be penalised for missing NPA resolution timelines.



In addition, banks’ consent for action against borrower in consideration arr­a­n­gement was brought to 60 per cent from 75 per cent.



The official said the provision of oversight committee (OC) in the ordinance would give comfort to banks to take a decision on haircut, as it would absolve bankers of individual responsibility.



It is expected that RBI may set more oversight committees depending on number of cases and may not opt for a sector-specific oversight committee, if there is no requirement under the new process.



