Real currency chase may begin now

The unorganised sector is at a loss as the monthly payment day is here and there is no sign of cash shortage easing. As a new month starts on Thursday, there is expected to be a huge demand for currency notes in the next few days when workers in the unorganised sector would seek salary in cash. The government and the Reserve Bank have said special efforts are being made to pump in additional cash into banks to meet the heavy demand. But the real test begins now, as a large number of ATMs are still dry even 23 days after the government scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



“I received Rs 10,000 in old notes on November 11. After that, I got no money. The contractor has asked us to open bank accounts. We are hearing the next payment will be made after December 7, though we used to get the cash every 15 days,” said Ram Kirpal, who hails from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh and works at a construction site in Noida.



An executive of the construction company, where Kirpal is employed, said: “We do not know when the money will come. We have already laid off many workers after the ban. So, our dues to labourers, who are directly employed by us, will be around Rs 35,000 for 15 days. Hence, we may release cash to them.”



“I don’t know what to do. Options are limited. I hope that the government eases the cash withdrawal restriction for us in another week,” said a Moradabad-based handicraft exporter, who has 250 workers, mostly migrant labourers.



The problem is definitely there. Many exporters have closed the units, as they have to make payment on a weekly basis, said Dinesh Kumar, chairman of government-recognised Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH). The government has assured that things will improve shortly, he added.



Kumar also said that exporters, who have 10-20 workers, are managing while bigger units having 200-300 workers do face payment issue. “We have been in discussion with officials and hope to see easing of cash withdrawal limit before December 7, which is the payment day in many units,” he said.



Commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 21 assured exporters that she would take up their demand with the finance minister to increase the cash withdrawal limit up to Rs 5 lakh per week from the current Rs 50,000 a week. Export promotion councils raised the demand during their meeting with Sitharaman, who wanted to understand the impact of demonetisation on exporters. In labour intensive sectors like carpet, handicrafts and handloom, they are dependent on cash withdrawal to make the payment to workers, mostly migrants from other states as well as for sourcing raw materials from the unorganised sector.



The government had early this month demonetised high value notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 to flush out black money. The sudden move led to people queuing up before banks and ATMs to deposit and exchange old notes causing hardships.Kumar said most of the migrant workers do not have bank accounts as exporters do not employ them permanently and it depends on export order. Some units in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Delhi have closed and workers have left in some other units because of delay in weekly payment, he said.



“We are ready to cooperate with the banks in opening the accounts of workers, but they need to be liberal with documents. In case of either a PAN card or Aadhaar card, the account should be opened,” he said.



But this is a temporary phase, things will be normal within a month, he said. India’s handicrafts export increased 3.45 per cent to $149.43 million in October 2016 as against $144.44 million in the year ago period.



Engineering products section is another area where one needs to pay in cash for souring raw materials like scrape. Country’s exports of engineering products registered a growth of about 14 per cent to $ 5.26 billion last month.



Construction and agricultural labourers together share about 8 per cent of the total 2.86 crore workers in the organised sector. As per Census 2011, about 45 crore workers are engaged in the unorganised sector including 12 crore people who work for less than six months in a year. Assuming all the 25 crore people who have opened bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojna are in the unorganised sector and all the workers in the organised sector possess bank accounts, another 20 crore workers need to be included in the banking network.



According to Rajendra Prasad Singh, general secretary of Congress-affiliated trade union INTUC, the labour department in many states are active now and they will take up the issue with the officials whenever they receive any complaint of non-payment of dues.



Meanwhile, RSS backed National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) said that banks are not printing the notes but whatever is provided by the RBI they are doing their best to facilitate the public. He appealed politicians to refrain from provoking the public against bankers.



