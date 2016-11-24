Re set for record low as funds flee

US president-elect Donald Trumps’ proposed policies have struck the right cords for the dollar, which continues to strengthen relentlessly as investors rush to buy US stocks and dollars while exiting bonds and emerging market assets.



In addition, an improvement in the US economic fundamentals too has played a part. As a result, the Indian rupee continues to fall. Since the US election results were announced, the rupee has depreciated by 2.64 per cent between November 8 and November 18. Currency experts expect the local unit to depreciate further as other fundamental factors work against the rupee while a US Federal Reserve interest rate hike too looks certain.



In November, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold Rs 11,955 crore in equities and Rs 11,605 crore in bonds, according to data from NSDL, a depository.



HSBC Global Research said, “Our FX strategists see the rupee weakening versus the dollar to 68 by yearend and 69.5 by the end of 2017.”



The rupee hit a nine-month low against the dollar on Wednesday as it lost 31 paise to the greenback, closing at 68.56 a dollar, the lowest since February 26. The local unit had opened at 68.36. The Indian rupee tracked the strength of the dollar against other Asian currencies, as upbeat US economic data further strengthened views of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Positive home sales data further reinforced the chances of a rate hike in December and further tightening in 2017 than anticipated earlier.



Meanwhile, traders said the central bank was seen intervening aggressively in the currency market to curb intra-day volatility.



On the US economic data front, the National Association of Realtors showed that existing home sales unexpectedly climbed to their highest rate in nearly a decade in October. NAR reported existing home sales rose by 2 per cent to an annual rate of 5.60 million in October after jumping by 3.6 per cent to a revised 5.49 million in September.



A research report by Care Ratings said: “Investors presently have no clear idea about the extent to which Trump could actually implement his proposals, which include putting tariffs on goods from major trading partners such as China and Mexico, and going ahead with heavy tax cuts that would widen the US fiscal deficit. Hence, one cannot be too sure about the future track of the dollar. It would depend largely on how the other policies shape up. If protectionism follows, then it will affect the growth of the economy as well as raise inflation (due to higher tariff) and interest rates on the domestic front, which will weaken the dollar instead of strengthening it. Hence, a lot will depend on how these two forces work out in terms of medium term and impact the dollar.”



