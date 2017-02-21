RCom-Tata Tele talks could spawn third largest telecom combine

Sparking another round of consolidation in India's fragmented mobile telephony space, Reliance Communications is readying a merger with the unlisted Tata Teleservices and listed Tata Tele (Maharashtra). Two regular mara­thon runners — Anil Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran — are putting the final tentpoles to the merger.



Reliance Communications has been trying to bolster itself by joining hands with Aircel and spectrum-rich MTS. Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance ADAG, is believed to have initiated talks on the matter with the newly appointed Tata Sons’ chairman and running mate N Chandrasekaran.



Sources close to developments told FC that as soon as the Aircel merger is completed, the process of amalgamating the unlisted Tata Tele will begin. In parallel, RCom is already in a dialogue with Telenor to complete its acquisition. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) will also be merged into this gargantuan entity. The beleaguered Tata Tele Maharashtra closed up 6.62 per cent at Rs 6.44 on Monday with a market cap of Rs 1259 crore while RCom closed at Rs 34.60, up 4.37 per cent. Both telcos are heavily indebted.



The ongoing consolidation has already seen Vodafone and Idea Cellular in an advanced stage of a merger. RCom's manoeuvres will ensure that the combined forces of RCom-Aircel-MTS-Tata Tele will become the third largest telecom player in the country after the proposed Vodafone-Idea combine and Bharti Airtel. Debt could be an imponderable, Tata Tele has a mountain of Rs 30,000 crore and a massive legal battle with NTT Docomo over its exit from the company. But Tata Sons is likely to infuse capital of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to clean up Tata Tele’s balance sheet, Tata Sons is clear that it should settle with NTT Docomo and exit the telecom business.



In a deeply fragmented industry with as many 12 telecom players, Tata Tele ranks ninth with a subscriber base of roughly 53 million. If the merger with RCom-Aircel goes through, then the combined entity will have around 260 million subscribers and a revenue market share of over 18 percent. This compares with Airtel’s 266 million users and 31 percent share, Vodafone’s 205 million users and 23 percent share and Idea’s 190 million users with 19 percent revenue market share.



Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyr­us Mistry's handling of the Docomo legal case got Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata's goat and the Japanese telecom too was very unhappy with the way the situation was being managed. An exit from telecom would be a win-win for the new Tata Sons boss.



