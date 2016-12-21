LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

RBI takes U-turn, withdraws Rs. 5000 old note-deposit restriction

By PTI Dec 21 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday partially reversed the rule that restricted people from depositing over Rs. 5000 in old banknotes more than once till December 30.

The relaxation will, however, apply to “fully KYC compliant accounts” where KYC pertains to customer information details. Earlier on Monday, the RBI had announced that deposits in old notes will be limited to Rs 5000, and those exceeding the sum will come under scrutiny.

“Tenders of specified bank notes (SBN) in excess of Rs. 5,000 into a bank account will be received for credit only once during the remaining period till December 30, 2016,” it further added.

The announcement comes after a lot of criticism of the government for adversely affecting people who had waited for the queues at banks to reduce. “The credit in such cases shall be afforded only after questioning tenderer, on record, in the presence of at least two officials of the bank, as to why this could not be deposited earlier and receiving a satisfactory explanation,” the statement added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Let down
    Corruption in the banking system has stymied the demonetisation effort

    Banks have let down prime minister Narendra Modi big time in his 50-day campaign to root out corruption, black money, terror financing and counterfeit

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:APNA DESH REDUX

For most part India, the cathedral of conspicuous consumption, lies ...

Ananda Majumdar

Promise of new beginnings

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most important state in political terms, believe ...

BK Chaturvedi

Bucking the budget trend

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced three major reforms that ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter