RBI shuffles departments of deputy governors

The senior-most deputy governor in the Reserve Bank of India, R Gandhi, was on Tuesday given the charge of monetary policy department, including forecasting and modeling unit, which was earlier under new governor Urjit Patel.



RBI on Tuesday “revised the portfolios” of its deputy governor, on a day of handover of governorship from Raghuram Rajan to Patel.



The government is yet to appoint a deputy governor in place of Patel, who has been elevated as the governor.



The deputy governor handling monetary policy department is also likely to be nominated to the new rate setting panel monetary policy committee (MPC). The panel will also have three members to be appointed by the government, besides the RBI governor and one more person from the central bank.



Other portfolios of Gandhi include currency management, economic policy and research, external investments and operations, government and bank accounts, financial market operations, and foreign exchange.



Deputy governor SS Mundra will look after banking supervision, hu­man resource management, financial inclusion and development, statistics and information management, and RTI.



Deputy governor NS Vishwanathan’s portfolio includes banking regulation, communication, financial stability unit, corporate services, and risk monitoring department.



