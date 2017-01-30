LoginRegister
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 68.0426 against dollar

By PTI Jan 30 2017 , Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 68.0426 against the US dollar and 72.9621 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 68.2043 and 72.7467, last Friday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.5159 and 59.38 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

