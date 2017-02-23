LoginRegister
RBI sees economy picking up in Q4 on remonetisation

By FC Bureau Feb 23 2017 , Mumbai

RBI governor Urjit Patel while voting for no cut in interest rate earlier this month said faster remonetisation and return of discretionary consumer demand will push economic activity in the latter part the financial year, say the minutes of the MPC meeting, released by RBI here on Wednesday.

Patel, during the two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on February 7-8, also said shifting monetary policy stance from accommodative to neutral will provide sufficient flexibility to move the policy rate in either direction. “With the remonetisation of the economy taking place at an accelerated pace over the last two months, economic activity is expected to pick up from the latter part of Q4FY17.

“Discretionary consumer demand, which got impacted in the immediate aftermath of demonetisation, is expected to bounce back,” Patel said.

All the six members of MPC had voted in favour of the “resolution to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent”.

Patel further said limited data available on the corporate sector performance in Q3 suggests that sales grow­th may have improved relative to the previous quarter.

“The Union budget for 2017-18, while being prudent, has stepped up expenditure on infrastructure and emphasised affordable housing. Global growth is projected to be higher in 2017 than 2016. “These factors, along with improved monetary transmission, have markedly improved growth prospects for FY18 compared with FY17,” he said.

Patel, who oversaw demonetisation effected on November 9, further said by shifting the stance of monetary policy from accommodative to neutral, “there will now be sufficient flexibility” to move the policy rate in either direction, depending on future data outcomes and projections, to help ensure that inflation is brought closer to 4 per cent.

In his opinion, MPC me­mber and RBI deputy governor Viral V Acharya said, “This was a tough policy deci­sion to take”. Advocating “no rate cut for now”, he said rapid remonetisation implies likely swift reversal of the aggregate demand loss and significant transmission to borrowers of easy fu­n­ding conditions at banks suggests unlikely further tra­n­sm­ission of a rate cut by banks.

Meanwhile, global ratings agency S&P on Wednesday said the negative impact of demonetisation on economic activity has begun to reverse.

