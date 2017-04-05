RBI seen holding rates

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is most likely to keep key rates unchanged on Thursday in its first bimonthly monetary policy for FY18 on rising consumer price inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates said economists.



Many expect the central bank to announce a special demonetisation dividend, in­i­tiate a quasi-government asset management company to address bank asset quality woes and announce a road­map to introduce a standing deposit facility to refine the monetary framework.



Given the Rs 4,00,000 crore surplus systemic liquidity, RBI may use ‘open market operations’ to absorb the liquidity instead of hiking the cash reserve ratio (CRR) as that would co­nstrain banks from reducing the marginal cost of fu­n­d­s-based lending rate (MCLR).



Liquidity is flush in the wake of demonetisation and strong portfolio inflows. Eco­n­omist said there were indications of a new standing deposit facility under consideration to mop up so­me of this surplus, but witho­ut any implications on mo­netary policy. But this would require changes to the RBI Act.



RBI in its February policy had surprised the market by keeping rates on hold and changing its stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ on firming inflation, pulling the brakes on the easing cycle that started in early 2015. It shifted its focus to bring CPI inflation to 4 per cent in a durable manner, from the target of reducing it to 5 per cent by March 2017.



In the February policy, MPC had indicated that CPI inflation would trend between 4 per cent and 4.5 per cent in H1FY18, after which it would rise to 4.5-5 per cent in H2FY18, with risks evenly balanced around this projected trajectory.



Since then, the year-on-year CPI inflation rose from the series-low 3.2 per cent in January to 3.7 per cent in February, led by the food inf­l­ation on unwinding of the base effect. But the core-CPI inflation (excluding food & beverages, fuel and light) eased to 4.8 per cent in February from 5 per cent in January, with services like heal­th and education displa­y­ing a downtrend in inflation.



The WPI inflation reco­rded a much sharper uptick to 6.5 per cent in February from 5.2 per cent in January.



DBS Group Research in a report said, “Overall, given the risks to the 4 per cent CPI inflation target, the central bank is expected to remain on cruise control i.e. keep the repurchase rate steady at 6.25 per cent at the April policy and the rest of the year. “Beyond this year, the next move is likely to be a rate hike rather than a cut as the RBI policy committee remains keen to maintain price stability.”



Nupur Gupta of Goldman Sachs said, “While we expect inflation to remain within RBI’s target range of 2-6 per cent, we think India is still some time away from bringing inflation to its 4 per cent target sustainably. We forecast RBI to keep policy rates on hold this year but see risks tilted towards a hike in 2018. Scenarios that cou­ld prompt an earlier hike include a ‘deficient’ monsoon, rising inflation expectations, a sharper depreciation of the rupee, or a faster increase in capacity utilisation.”



Gupta expects headline inflation to pick up in the next few months as the effects of demonetisation on food prices fade and oil prices trend higher. Headline inflation is likely to stabilise around the 5 per cent from Q3FY17 onwards, with lower household expectations offsetting upward pressures from the government housing rent allowance increase. Core inflation (which in the case of India includes petrol and diesel prices) will likely accelerate more sharply, but most of the rise will likely be driven by higher oil prices.



With only around 80 per cent of the demonetised currency likely to be replaced by end-March, the surplus in systemic liquidity is expected to continue. At present, excess liquidity of over Rs 4,00,000 crore is entirely being absorbed under the ‘liquidity adjustment facility’, with the stock of cash management bills issued under the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) during December-January 2017, having matured by now.



Economists said the central bank is unlikely to increase CRR to absorb the surplus liquidity because that would discourage banks from reducing MCLR, delaying the transmission of monetary easing. In contrast, open market sales of the RBI’s holdings of government securities that stood at Rs 7,50,000 crore on March 10, could be used to absorb what is turning out to be a prolonged liquidity surplus.



Such sales of bonds wo­u­ld also help to absorb the rupee liquidity generated vide any purchases of foreign exchange, simultaneously sh­oring up the country’s for­ex reserves and slowing the sharp appreciation of the ru­pee said rating agency Icra.



“We expect RBI to announce a roadmap to clean up bank asset quality. We find that market fears of capital inadequacy constricting loan supply from public sector banks and hurting gro­wth are overdone. In our view, both government and RBI have every incentive to recapitalise banks – either directly or through Acharya’s proposed quasi-government national asset management company route – to support recovery,” said Indranil Sen Gupta, India economist at Bank of America Merill Lynch.



