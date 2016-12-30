RBI says no to RTI query on note ban

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has refused to spell out reasons for the note ban citing a provision under Right to Information Act.



The RTI ruling states that the central bank has no obligation to disclose something that can affect the sovereignty and integrity, security, strategic or economic interests of the state. The bank has also declined to answer when the currency situation will become normal.



With RBI under pressure for constantly shifting goal posts, RBI’s newly appointed deputy governor, Viral Acharya, promised to give his best in the new job. “I am honoured at being offered the opportunity and hope to give it my best,” said Acharya, a Phd from Stern School of Business, NYU. He takes over at a time when the RBI’s credibility has taken a hit.



While turning down an RTI query seeking reasons for the demonetisation, the RBI cited section 8 (1) (a) of the RTI Act 2005 which said:



“There shall be no obligation to give any citizen information, the disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign State[s] or lead to incitement of an offence”.



The RBI also preferred to remain silent on the question that how much time will it take to replenish currency notes. The central bank said such a question was “in the nature of seeking future date of an event which is not defined as information as per section 2 (f) of the RTI act.”



But former information commissioner Shailesh Gandhi questioned the RBI’s stand. He said the central bank’s contention was invalid.



The RBI has also refused to share the minutes of the meetings of its central board of directors on demonetisation. Responding to a query by activist Venkatesh Nayak, the RBI had cited section 8 (1) (a) of the RTI Act.



