RBI puts IDBI on watch list for high bad loans

By Falaknaaz Syed May 10 2017 , Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated prompt corrective action against IDBI Bank, a move that will place various restrictions on the lender including on fresh loans and dividend distribution. According to reports, Dena Bank could be the next in line for prompt corrective action (PCA).

The central bank had revised the PCA framework last month, making it more stringent. Under the revised PCA framework, the RBI said capital, asset quality and profitability would continue to be key areas for monitoring. The indicators to be tracked for capital, asset quality and profitability would be capital-to-risk weighted assets/common equity tier I ratio, net NPA ratio and return on assets.

State-owned IDBI Bank in a late night filing with exchanges on Tuesday said the RBI has initiated prompt corrective action on it in view of its worsening bad loans and negative return on assets.

