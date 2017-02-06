RBI Policy Rate back in the spotlight

With the government maintaining fiscal prudence in the Union budget for 2017-18, growth concerns emanating from demonetisation, inflation dynamics remaining benign despite rising crude oil prices, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) next week. The RBI monetary policy committee will meet on February 7-8 for the next bi-monthly credit policy.



“We are expecting a 25bps rate cut, but it will be a close decision. Inflation is looking soft, the January consumer price index (CPI) inflation may come at 3.2 per cent, lower than December, and the average inflation for FY18 is expected at 4.6 per cent or so, well below the 5 per cent mark. Using this argument there could be a rate cut of 25bps,” Ananth Narayan, regional head, financial markets, South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank told Financial Chronicle.



“Having said that, globally rates have moved up. The interest differential between India and world has narrowed. Commodity prices have moved up and there could be a secondary impact of the goods and services tax (GST) and house rent allowance from the seventh pay commission, which could put pressure on CPI. Therefore, while we do expect a rate cut next week, we could be close to the bottom of the interest rate cycle,” added Narayan.



Jay Shankar, an independent economist, said, “For 2017, there are a lot of uncertainties and moving paths, both globally and locally. As far as global economy goes you have the looming US Federal Reserve rate hike as well as strengthening crude oil prices. Domestic factors include GST implementation and impact of higher crude prices on fiscal calculations. So when you combine both these factors, RBI will not be in a rush to cut interest rates. But for the next week, there is a space for 25bps rate cut, which could be the last reduction in the calendar year.”



Giving the reasons for the rate cut, Jayashankar explained, “There has been a huge slowdown in the economy post-demonetisation. The government has given fiscal boost while maintaining fiscal prudence in the budget. So the government has given some stimulus without damaging the fiscal calculations and has not disturbed the fiscal consolidation roadmap.”



Since the last RBI policy in December, CPI inflation has surprised to the downside both in November and December, which has improved the chances of meeting the 5 per cent March 2017 CPI target set by RBI. The medium-term disinflationary impact of demonetisation, a large and persistent negative output gap and restraint on the fiscal front will likely help achieve a sub-5 per cent CPI yet again in FY18, which should allow the central bank to maintain a positive real interest rate of one per cent, even after cutting the repo rate further in the period ahead.



With the government constrained by deficit considerations to provide a large fiscal push, it is, therefore, natural to expect some more monetary support from the central bank, said Kaushik Das, senior economist, and Taimur Baig, chief economist of Deutsche Bank Research.



Growth: “We think growth risks are underestimated at this juncture and getting masked by the new gross domestic product (GDP) series, past revisions, seasonality and other idiosyncratic factors. We note that even if real GDP growth were to recover to 7.5 per cent in FY18 as per our forecast (from a likely 6.5 per cent out-turn in FY17), the output gap would still be negative by one per cent, which ought to be a concern.



“Substantially lower than-trend current account deficit (CAD), multi-decade low credit growth, low capacity utilisation rate of the industry are all symptomatic of weak domestic demand in the economy, which deserves further policy support, in our view.



“With the government constrained by deficit considerations to provide a large fiscal push, it is, therefore, natural to expect some more monetary support from the central bank,” said Deutsche Bank Research.



Fiscal considerations: While vowing prudent fiscal management, finance minister Arun Jaitley raised the 2017-18 fiscal deficit target at 3.2 per cent of the GDP to cover his spending promises. This was 20 bps higher than the target of 3 per cent suggested by the FRBM committee.



The committee, headed by former revenue secretary NK Singh to set a new fiscal framework, in its report has recommended that a sustainable debt path must be the principal macro-economic anchor of our fiscal policy and had suggested 3 per cent fiscal deficit for the next three years.



Also, Jaitley limited the government’s net market borrowing to Rs 3.48 lakh crore after buyback, much lower than Rs 4.25 lakh crore of the previous year.



Monetary transmission: Banks have already cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) after prime minister Narendra Modi’s speech on December 31. Most banks have cut their lending rates by about 80-90bps in the past two months and it is unlikely that they will reduce the rates any further without the policy rate being lowered.



“While the banking system liquidity remains comfortable at this stage, incrementally there will be outflows as withdrawal restriction is lifted in the period ahead. Some more reduction in lending rates may be required to support growth in our view, for which RBI should consider easing the policy rate next week, given that monetary transmission takes place in India with a significant lag,” said Deustche Bank.



