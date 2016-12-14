RBI official arrested for illegal currency exchange

Seemingly confirming charges that insiders were involved in seizure of new currency notes from all corners of the country, the CBI on Tuesday arrested an RBI official for illegally trying to convert Rs 1.51 crore of old currency notes.



The investigating agency said the RBI official, K Michael, posted in Bangalore, was arrested at the Kollegal branch of State Bank of Mysore.



Jolted by the arrest of one of its own employees for money laundering, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday instructed banks to strengthen their vigilance on currency tracking.



This came a day after Financial Chronicle reported the mysterious disappearance of notes while in transit (The Rs 245 crore Mystery, FC dated December 13).



In a hurriedly called press meet with a select group of journalists, SS Mundra, RBI deputy governor, said that the arrested official has been suspended.



He said that Michael was a junior functionary and not a senior official, as stated in some media reports.



The agency also arrested a businessman K C Veerendra and some middlemen in a separate case relating to seizure of Rs 5.70 crore of new currency from a bathroom by the income tax department.



Besides, unknown officials of four banks — State Bank of India, State Bank of Mysore, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra — have also been named in the FIR registered.



The bank officials in a criminal conspiracy with Veerendra exchanged Rs 5.76 crore of demonetised notes with the new currency of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations during November and Decemeber 2016, the CBI FIR alleged.



It said that the officials falsified accounts of their banks on the basis of forged and fabricated documents of identity and address proof in the names of several individuals to misrepresent that the new currency notes have been exchanged with the general public through the bank counters and ATMs of the banks.



Financial Chronicle on Monday quoting the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), reported that new bank notes worth Rs 245 crore have made their way to fly-by-night operators since November 8.



AIBEA had claimed that crime was taking place at currency chest levels in connivance with bureaucrats, bankers and others holding high positions.



AIBEA vice-president Vishwas Utagi said that new bank notes were disappearing from the channels of private banks and currency chests of RBI and nationalised banks.



A senior official of a top nationalised bank, however, had told this paper, “If you notice carefully, all these heists have taken place at private sector banks and not in nationalised banks. We have been fulfilling the requirements of all our customers. We have put system-level checks and balances to prevent such dubious transactions.”



Another RBI deputy governor R Gandhi said at the press meet the total value of notes that have been deposited in banks in the form of old currency stood at Rs 12.44 lakh crore, as on December 10.



Prior to demonetisation, the currency in circulation was 15.44 lakh crore. The RBI said that post note ban of November 8, new notes of the value of Rs 4.61 lakh crore have been supplied through ATMs and bank counters.



The central bank said it has supplied 2,010 crore pieces of lower denomination notes (Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 20 and Rs 10) and 170 crore notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, a total of 2,180 crore pieces of various denominations.



“We have been issuing more and more notes on a daily basis,” said R Gandhi. He said people should not hoard cash and freely use them to help ease the currency shortage.



On the arrest of RBI staff, Mundra assured that action would be taken once all the details were known about the incident. About the alleged involvement of some bank staff in some illegal transactions, he said that from the beginning of the process, bank employees have made serious efforts and a majority of them have won appreciation.



“In an operation of the magnitude of demonetisation, there would always be certain elements that would have behaved otherwise than expected of them, although the RBI remained vigilant in it efforts,” he said.



Mundra also added, “We have issued elaborate instructions to banks for a central bank checking. And whenever they find any inconsistency, it should be pursued further through their internal audit mechanisms.”



He said that RBI supervisors had also been carrying out similar exercises at various data points of banks. And whenever any untoward transaction/action is noticed, due investigation would be done.”



Speaking of the raids on branches of Axis bank where a large amount of money had been deposited into fake accounts, Mundra said that no action has yet been taken against the bank. As of now, no show cause notice as been issued to Axis Bank, he said.



The RBI also issued a notification asking banks to cover the banking hall/area and counters under CCTV surveillance and preserve the recordings. This is being asked, “to facilitate identification of people abetting circulation of counterfeit notes,”



“Banks are further advised to preserve CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 8 to December 30, 2016, until further instructions, to facilitate coordinated and effective action by the enforcement agencies in dealing with matters relating to illegal accumulation of new currency notes,” said the RBI notification.



