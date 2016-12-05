RBI may snip rate amid note crisis

On the back of moderating food prices, an output gap that is likely to remain negative for longer following demonetisation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut the repo rate by 25-50 basis points at the upcoming monetary policy review on December 7, said most economists. Another 25 basis points rate cut, they added would happen during the February meeting.



But a few others expect RBI to hold the policy rate as that would not spur growth in the absence of demand.



“We expect a 25-50 basis point rate cut as a lot of excess liquidity is expected to be drained out through the market stabilisation scheme (MSS) bonds. But the cut would not fuel any investment demand as there is a downside risk to growth due to demonetisation. If demonetisation stabilises and consumer demand returns in urban and rural areas, then some benefit can come out of the rate cut. Otherwise, even though RBI cuts rate, it would not benefit the economy,” said Jay Shankar, an independent economist.



RBI last week announced the market stabilisation scheme of Rs 6 lakh crore, from the previous limit of Rs 30,000 crore for 2016-17. This hike is valid only for 28 days.



According to RBI data, banks received Rs 8.45 lakh crore deposits between November 10 and November 27. A few days ago, it had announced that banks would have to set aside 100 per cent cash reserve ratio (CRR) against deposits they had garnered between September 16 and November 11, as a temporary measure to control excessive liquidity. The 100 per cent CRR norm would be reviewed on December 9



Banks pay 4 per cent to customers for the incremental Rs 3.2 lakh crore deposits under CRR garnered between September 16 and November 11, but they do not earn anything from RBI.



“Banks don’t have enough avenues to lend. There will not be much investment demand from the system in FY17. While consumer demand was expected to come in this quarter, it has got postponed due to demonetisation. The government cannot replenish the Rs 14 lakh crore it has taken out due to withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes during demonetisation. A huge population was dependant on cash transactions prior to demonetisation. So until the currency comes back and is available with the public to spend, the rate cut will not provide any boost to growth.



“If you don’t spend then demand can’t pick up and if it doesn’t pickup for 4-6 quarters (gestation period stated by the government) the capacity addition will be delayed for two years. Earlier we were expecting demand to revive in the June quarter of next financial year but this will get postponed to end of 2018.



“And even if the government accelerates spending on infrastructure, with people not having money in their hands, growth will remain low” Shankar explained.



Urjit Patel, RBI governor, in his first policy review as the governor, in October reduced the repo rate (short-term lending rate) by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. This (December 7) will be the second policy review, which will be based on recommendations of the monetary policy committee.



RBI has cut repo by 1.75 per cent since January 2015.



Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank, said, “I expect a 25 bps rate cut. While it may not immediately spur growth, it will act as a gesture towards fuelling growth that has moderated on the back of demonetisation. I also expect another cut by the end of this financial year.”



“With inflation remaining subdued and growth remaining low, I expect RBI to cut by 25 bps on Wednesday,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist at Axis Bank.



Asked if the rate cut could spur growth, Bhattacharya said, “While demonetisation has impacted growth, there are a whole set of measures being undertaken such as banks lowering lending rates, fiscal spending of the government increasing. So after a couple of quarters, growth may come back.”



On November 8, prime minister Narendra Modi announced withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes, which formed (14 lakh crore) or 86 per cent of the currency in circulation by value. Replenishment of new notes have been sluggish and the ensuing cash choke has pulled back the business cycle, which was beginning to accelerate on the back of a good monsoon, the seventh pay commission hike, and the ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme for veterans.



According to the latest RBI data, the effective currency in circulation has fallen 70 per cent implying a significant ongoing cash crunch; on the other hand 70 per cent of outstanding cancelled notes have already made their way back to banks (with more to come), suggesting that the black money shock may not be too high.



Indian pre-demonetisation growth trailed expectations, with the gross domestic product (GDP) and RBI’s preferred gauge of output gross value added (GVA), up 7.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively, in Q2FY17.



Faster farm and public service output gains were more than offset by slowdowns in the industrial and private-service sectors. GDP growth in the first half of FY17 was 7.2 per cent compared with 7.5 per cent in the same period of FY16. After demonetisation, it is expected to be reasonably lower in the second half.



The primary and immediate channel for deceleration would be the slowdown in consumption demand since India is largely a cash-based economy. Private consumption, at around 55 per cent, is the biggest contributor to India’s GDP.



“While it is difficult to quantify the exact impact of demonetisation, directionally it would be negative in the short run and if business does not return on the track soon, the slowdown may spill over into the next financial year because of a delay in private investments. While ongoing investments might not slow, fresh investment plans may be put on ice if private consumption does not pick up and uncertainty continues, which, in turn, would further delay the much needed recovery in India’s private investment cycle,” said DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil India.



Most economists have cut their GDP growth outlook as demonetisation further hit the economy. “We have sliced 100 bps off this financial year’s GDP growth to 6.9 per cent from 7.9 per cent estimated earlier,” said Joshi.



The rupee, which was hovering at Rs 67 against the dollar since July this year, took a sharp turn in November after the high-value currency notes were demonetised on November 8. The currency has lost more than 3 per cent in value against the dollar since then. The dollar, which was strengthening against major currencies after May 2016 on the back of recovery in the US economy, received a big sentiment boost after Donald J Trump’s victory in the presidential poll.



The big possibility of a Fed rate hike in December is also leading to appreciation of the dollar. This is leading to higher capital outflows from the emerging markets, which is increasing depreciating pressures on their currencies.



According to the data, in the current financial year, there has been a sustained capital outflow in October-November of around $7 billion. With the US Fed all set to increase rates, the outflows would only increase and may put RBI in a policy dilemma on rate cuts.



With the 10-year yield differential between US and India now declining to around 390 bps from an average of around 584 bps, there is now a danger of sustained capital outflows.



“The recent decline in the value of rupee has more to do with domestic factors and this is typically exchange risk premium. Once the process of demonetisation is complete and the system becomes stable we can expect favourable movement in the rupee. The FCNR(B) redemption is over by end-November. Currently, the system is in a bit of unstable equilibrium and our belief is that there will be an appreciation bias in the value of the rupee rather than depreciation bias,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser and general manager, economic research department, SBI.



