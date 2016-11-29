LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

RBI may front-load rate cut to Dec to support growth: DBS

By PTI Nov 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
While global uncertainties and rupee volatility suggest first quarter of 2017 is a better time to ease rates, the Reserve Bank may bring forward the rate cut to December to support growth and tap favourable inflation outlook, says a DBS report.

According to the global financial services major, following the demonetisation move, the dampening impact on economic activity is clear, especially on consumption, supply chain and cash dependent businesses and inflation over this quarter and the next.

"On policy, while external uncertainties and rupee volatility suggest first quarter of 2017 is a better timeline to ease rates, the central bank might prefer to bring forward the rate cut to December to support growth and tap favourable inflation outlook," DBS said in a research note.

The Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel last month cut benchmark interest rates by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent. The next RBI policy review is on December 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, making these notes invalid.

As per the report, attention is likely to be beyond third quarter 2016 GDP growth numbers and instead on managing the fallout of the demonetisation effort.

"Authorities are also focused on the implementation aspects, with withdrawal and usage restrictions tweaked on a regular basis to ease short-term strain," the report said, adding that "overall, progress has and will be gradual and incremental."

Deposits are likely to accrue over the next month, but the strain will ease as withdrawal limits are eased and access to other modes become easier, it said.

Demonetisation is expected to affect economic activity, especially consumption, supply chain and cash dependent businesses, as well as inflation over this quarter and the next.

"This assumes that the transition period is complete by the first quarter of 2017," the report added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A pillar crumbles
    India’s postal system needs a thorough overhaul, as demonetisation demonstrated

    Whenever a new government comes to power, one of the promises it reiterates invariably is its resolve to make the country’s postal services departme

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

So, tell us, what makes you happy?

To be happier, pray at the altar of progress and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter