RBI lifts ATM withdrawal restrictions

Come February 1, bank customers will be able to withdraw up to Rs 24,000 from an ATM. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced lifting of cash withdrawal limits from ATMs effective February 1, but put the onus on banks to have their own operating limits. However, the withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 from a savings account in a week will remain. “The limits on savings accounts will continue for the present,” RBi said in a notification.



“They are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future,” the notification added. The Reserve Bank of India also lifted cash withdrawal limits placed on current accounts/cash credit accounts/overdraft accounts with immediate effect.



At present, the daily cash withdrawal limit from automated teller machines (ATMs) is Rs 10,000 from savings accounts while for current account holders the withdrawal limit is Rs 1 lakh per week.



“On a review of the pace of remonitisation, it has been decided to partially restore status quo ante…. Limits on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from February 1, 2017. Ho­w­ever, banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits, as was the case before November 8, 2016,” said the central bank.



“Further, banks are urged to encourage their constituents to sustain the mo­vement towards digitisation of payments and switching over of payments from cash mode to non-cash mode,” said the RBI notification.



As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the currency in circulation is rising. From a peak of 11.8 per cent of GDP on November 4, 2016 (pre-demonetisation), the currency in circulation had dropped to an all-time low of 5.9 per cent on January 6. Since then, it has risen for two straight weeks to 6.5 per cent of the gross domestic product as of January 20, suggesting that remonetisation is progressing well.



Meanwhile, SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattach­arya on Monday claimed that 85-90 per cent of cash crunch has eased post demonetisation, adding that the situation will improve by end of next month.



