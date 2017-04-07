RBI keeps rates on hold, focuses on liquidity glut and bad loans

Wary of inflation, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its first review for FY18 kept the repo rate unchanged as widely expected but surprised by hiking the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent. This narrowed the corridor between the repo rate and the reverse repo rate to 25 basis points from the existing 50 basis points.RBI also cut the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate by 25 bps to 6.50 per cent. The reverse repo hike was aimed at draining out the excess liquidity which had piled up in the banking system post the demonetisation saga. The RBI maintained its neutral policy stance with a commitment to lowering inflation to 4 per cent in the medium term.It announced a host of measures benefiting the banks such as permitting them to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) within the existing cap of 20 per cent of their net own funds. The move would allow banks to diversify their non statutory liquidity portfolio (SLR) and also reduce the dependence on commercial real estate segment on direct bank credit.Stressed assetsRBI governor Urjit Patel said that the central bank is closely working with the government on bringing out measures for early resolution of stressed assets and strengthening of bank balance sheets.Bankers cheered the policy as the raising of reverse repo is marginally positive for banks as they can park the excess liquidity at their behest with the RBI and earn the additional 0.25 per cent interest from the central bank.The reverse repo is the rate at which the central bank borrows money from commercial banks within the country. The marginal standing facility (MSF) is a window for banks to borrow from the central bank in an emergency situation when inter-bank liquidity dries up completely.All the six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent. The cash reserve ratio was also left unchanged.LiquidityThe RBI stated that it expected liquidity to moderate over the next three to four quarters and stated that it will manage surplus liquidity using a combination of its market stabilisation scheme (MSS), longer tenor variable reverse repos and open market operations (OMO). It is also awaiting a decision from the government on the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF), an uncollateralised liquidity absorption facility, its preferred measure to absorb surplus liquidity.With progressive remonetisation, the surplus liquidity in the banking system declined from a peak of Rs 7,95,600 crore on January 4, 2017 to an average of Rs 6 lakh crore in February and further down to Rs 4.80 lakh crore in March.Speaking at the policy press conference, the RBI governor said the central bank “is committed to reverting system liquidity to a position closer to neutrality, consistent with the stance of monetary policy.”Inflation and economic outlookThe RBI notched up its inflation projection to an average of 4.5 per cent in H1 FY18 (versus 4-4.5 per cent earlier) and 5 per cent in H2 FY18 (vs 4.5-5 per cent earlier), while keeping its Gross Value Added (GVA) growth projection unchanged at 7.4 per cent for FY18 (versus 6.7 per cent in FY17). The RBI projected upside pressure on inflation owing to uncertainties surrounding the possibility of El Nino, conditions developing around July-August that is expected to affect normal rainfall in the country and pose a risk for Indian agriculture and commodity prices, increase in the house rent allowances, rollout of GST, general government deficit that is higher by international comparison and increase in international commodity prices.Sonal Varma, managing director and chief India at Nomura said, “We believe that risks to the RBI’s 4 per cent inflation target and to the RBI’s inflation projection of 5 per cent in H2 FY18 are to the upside. We expect higher rural wage growth, a narrowing output gap and adverse base effects to push inflation closer to 5.5- 6 per cent in H2 FY18. In our baseline, we expect the repo rate to remain on hold through our forecast horizon, but risks are skewed towards a hike in 2018. As inflation risks become apparent, we also expect a 100 basis points CRR hike in H2 2017 to absorb surplus liquidity.”Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research said, “The surplus liquidity in the system was begging for a view from the RBI as the maturing cash management bills and reduced issuance of treasury bills that led to treasury bills rate falling below the Liquidity Adjustment facility (LAF) corridor. Therefore, to correct this misalignment, the RBI decided to narrow the LAF corridor to 25 bp from the current 50bp. However, this could also be viewed as an indication of RBI’s policy stance inching towards tightening from neutral after announcing neutral from accommodative in the month of February 2017.”Pant further said, “Although RBI says that it is committed to reverting the system liquidity to a position of neutrality, it does not seem to be sure about how much excess liquidity will remain in the system in the near term in view of the ongoing remonetisation process. Therefore, it proposes to manage it via operations under MSS, OMO and issuance CMBs of appropriate tenors.”