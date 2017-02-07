RBI to hold on to its accommodative stance

Following some good advice from Keynes, we will try to be humble. Amidst rapid domestic and global changes, we humbly accept that any growth and inflation forecasts we make come with a sizeable margin of error. In such a situation, it may be a good idea for policymakers to leave some ‘wiggle’ room and focus on what is known; which is that the budget has been broadly disciplined (barring some small ‘quibbles’), and investment is weak and likely to remain so, given the sensitivity to uncertainty.



While it’s a close call, we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deliver a 25 bp repo rate cut at the upcoming February 8 policy meeting on the back of low inflation and a negative output gap. We expect the RBI to hold on to the “accommodative stance” on the back of its own admission that investment reacts favourably to policy certainty.



It may be a good idea for the central bank to provide some colour on when it intends to get to the 4 per cent inflation target. Until it clarifies its intentions, we are assuming that as long as investment is weak, the RBI will target inflation in the 4-5 per cent range. When investment shows surer signs of a revival, the RBI will move more decisively towards the mid-point of 4 per cent.



Uncertainties abound: Some indicators of growth have come in stronger over the last few months. PMI Manufacturing has moved back to the expansionary zone. Industrial production and rural wages did not decline severely in demonetised India. And the ongoing corporate earnings season sprang more pleasant surprises than shocks. Some argue that, given India is getting more remonetised by the day, things will only improve from here and growth will bounce back sharply.



However, this may only be a half truth. Take consumption, for example. For specific goods, it is likely that instead of postponing consumption, the demonetisation bought it forward. Given that banned notes could still be used (selectively) in November and December 2016, some may have used them to make bulk purchases (for instance, consumer durables). This, by the way, helps solve the puzzle of why Manufacturing PMI is expanding but Service PMI contracting. It is easier to store goods than services.



To the extent that some purchases were bought forward, it is possible that following the demonetisation, economy-wide consumption growth may not have fallen by as much as was initially feared. However, then, as a corollary, consumption growth may not bounce back sharply in FY18 as the consensus is expecting, once the remonetisation is complete.



Similarly, on inflation, January PMI input prices rose for both manufacturing and services. And, over time, CPI inflation could also rise as oil prices climb, the full impact of wage hikes start showing, and select food prices, such as dairy, begin to mean-revert.



Yet, at present, the headline CPI print is cruising at 3.4 per cent, much lower than the RBI’s upcoming target of 5 per cent, and the print is expected to be no higher in the upcoming January reading. Even if inflation starts to rise, it may not be immediate, nor rapid. Amidst the uncertainties regarding growth and inflation, how should the RBI react?



What we do know:



In our best judgment, the RBI should acknowledge the level of uncertainty where appropriate and focus on areas where things seem more certain. A supportive budget: The Union Budget was broadly disciplined. Although the deficit estimate was a bit higher than the original target, the slippage was small and in line with market expectations. More importantly, the assumptions underlying the fiscal target were broadly realistic (barring a few ‘quibbles’, such as a rich disinvestment target), and there was an improvement in the quality of expenditure.



To be sure, the government has gradually increased capex spend in recent years. Moreover, expenditure next year is only slated to rise most in the thrust areas (of rural and infrastructure). The fiscal impulse from the central budget alone is likely to be negative, leaving some space for the RBI to continue being accommodative.



Investment and the role of policy certainty: While consumption may not have fallen too drastically and may go back to pre-demonetisation levels soon, investment may take much longer to recover. Even before the demonetisation, investment was contracting 5.6 per cent y-o-y.



We have found that of all its drivers, investment is most sensitive to policy uncertainty. And the demonetisation and questions around what may follow next may have just raised the uncertainty ‘quotient’. By continuing with the “accommodative stance” and restating once again that the RBI is open to cutting rates, the central bank could do its counterbalancing bit.



If ever, then now: Finally, if the RBI believes there is space for a rate cut, then it should move quickly. Inflation is low thanks to food prices, the budget was disciplined, and the output gap is negative. Each of these factors could remain supportive of easing for the next few quarters.



What should policy do?



There are broadly three pillars on which policy rests – rate action, commentary and liquidity measures. The RBI already has a clear objective on liquidity management (which is to structurally keep liquidity close to neutral). On rates, while it is a close call, we expect the RBI to cut by 25bp. On commentary, we expect the RBI to discuss its forecasts but continue to hold on to its “accommodative stance”.



Policy certainty will likely benefit from the RBI providing some more colour on when it wants to get to the mid-point of 4 per c ent of the 2-6 per cent inflation target range. Until the RBI clarifies its intentions, we are assuming that as long as investment demand is weak, the RBI will focus on keeping inflation in the 4-5 per cent range, only aiming towards 4 per cent once investment shows surer signs of a revival.



On the back of this assumption and our expectations of growth and inflation, we expect the upcoming rate cut to be the final one in the cycle.



(The author is chief India economist, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India))



