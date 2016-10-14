RBI guv warns of risks from Brexit, US prez elections

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel said events like Britain leaving the European Union, the US presidential election, and political realignment in Europe may affect BRICS group of nations’ policies.



The Brexit vote, the U.S. presidential election process, and the political realignment” in Europe were three of the potential “black-swan” events that could impact BRICS policies, Patel said.



Speaking to a gathering of finance officials from BRICS nations in Mumbai on Thursday, Patel said that it was heartening to see the BRICS community grow in size and stature. The new governor said that the BRICS offers a vast pool of investment opportunities.



India needed to manage commodity price cycles much better than it currently is, he said and further added that the spillovers from the global monetary policy remained a major risk to the BRICS community.



He also stated that it was difficult to convert capital flows into investible resources.



He further observed that the outlook for global commodity prices remained soft and BRICS nations’ average economic growth is likely to be around 5.1 per cent this year, which outpaced the 3.1 per cent for the world.



The BRICS economies are either expected to coast the current account deficits and reduce surpluses by providing vital support to the global aggregate demand, the RBI governor said.



He also said that the BRICS’ investment-GDP ratio was 19 per cent in Brazil to 45 per cent in China, which was only a testament to the strong appetite for aggregate demand.



