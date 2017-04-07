RBI gives banks new investment avenues

Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed banks to invest in Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs), bringing in a positive sentiment among the listed realty and infrastructure players, in particular and other stakeholders of the country’s realty sector, in general. However, further clarity is needed on the modus operandi and the apex bank indicated that the detailed guidelines will be issued by end-May.Siddharth Purohit, senior equity research analyst- banking, Angel Broking said that though further clarity is sought on the mechanism in which this shall be adopted, it can still be sentimentally positive for listed realty and infrastructure players.This incidentally was the first bi-monthly RBI Policy announcement of FY2017-18 by RBI Governor Urjit Patel and the third after demonetisation of old high-value currency notes. The BSE Brokers Forum also found reason to be bullish about the country’s real estate and infrastructure sector following the announcement over REIT. “The hike in the reverse repo rate to 6 per cent is a positive move for both the banks and real estate developers as it encourages the banks to invest in REITs. We are supportive of the status quo announcement on RR, and hope for a stable real estate market," said Sanjay Jain, group managing director, Siddha Group.Sundar Sanmkhani, head of fundamental research at Choice Broking, on his parts, said that the RBI’s move to allow banks to invest in REITs and InvITs would provide the latter with an opportunity to deploy their excess liquidity in such real estate and infrastructure projects in the form of exchange traded units when the credit off-take has been subdued. “Banks will now be able to explore additional income opportunities beyond equity linked mutual funds to invest in these new instruments like REITs and InvITs to the extent of 20 per cent of their net-owned funds. The move will also help the struggling REITs and InvITs market, which has failed to take off,” said Sanmkhani.