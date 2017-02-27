RBI to create system for FDI approvals

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to formulate standard operating procedure (SOP) for approval of FDI proposals by ministries following the government decision to phase out the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).



The proposal for setting up norms for foreign direct investment (FDI) approvals in sensitive sectors, which are currently under government approval of the FDI policy, was discussed at a recent inter-ministerial meeting. According to sources, several options came up for discussions at the meeting.



In order to further improve ease of doing business, the government has decided to abolish FIPB and form a new mechanism for expeditious clearance of foreign investment proposals.



Once FIPB is abolished, the onus of approving FDI proposals would be on the ministries and regulatory authorities concerned. The inter-ministerial committee has also discussed the possibility of approving the FDI proposals along with grant of licences, sources said.



In the sensitive sectors like defence and telecom, firms having licences can only seek foreign investme­n­ts. Citing example of the telecom ministry, they said, the government might extend the power to approve FDI proposals to the same ministry. “For every ministry, RBI can be requested to prepare the standard operating procedure,” they said, addi­ng the home ministry could be asked to vet the FDI proposals from Pakistan and Bangladesh.



These issues are under discussions of the committee, which includes representatives from RBI, finance ministry, the department of industrial policy and promotion and the home ministry.



